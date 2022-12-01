The Horse & Hound Awards, a special grey, and more things the horse world is talking about





1. The Horse & Hound Awards

Winners of the 2022 Horse & Hound Awards, in partnership with NAF, were celebrated at a glittering ceremony at Cheltenham racecourse last night. H&H received thousands of nominations – and tens of thousands of votes – for the 13 equine and human heroes, across 12 categories voted for by H&H readers. The Lifetime Achievement Award, decided upon by the H&H team, went to equestrian legend, showjumper David Broome. “These awards never fail to remind us what incredible people make up the horse world and keep it turning,” said H&H editor-in-chief Sarah Jenkins. “The work ethic possessed by our winners, and all our shortlisted individuals, is second to none, and proves what can be achieved with hard graft and the right mentality.”

Discover who took home prizes at last night’s Horse & Hound Awards

2. A special grey

The Queen Mother Champion Chase hero Politologue is enjoying a happy retirement after his eminent racing career. John Hales’ 11-year-old gelding, trained to much success by multiple champion trainer Paul Nicholls, bowed out of racing in March. He returned to the Hales’ at the end of the season for his summer holiday and has moved to Mike and Lucy Felton for an active retirement.

Take a look at what Politologue has been up to recently

3. Double Bridles

H&H columnist Laura Tomlinson weighs in on the “very complex” hot topic of double bridles in dressage. Laura reflects on the history of why they were used, and where the sport is at now in the 21st century. She also touches on areas, such as consequences of decisions, commentary, breeding and being open-minded as the sport moves forward.

“The equestrian community is on trial and we must convince the jury,” she adds.

Read Laura’s extensive thoughts in full

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.