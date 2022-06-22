The future of horse sport and other things the horse world is talking about





Social licence

One of the most-read stories on the H&H website yesterday was about the general public’s perception of horse sport. A survey commissioned by World Horse Welfare found that 20% of respondents do not support the involvement of horses in sport in any form, and 40% would only support it if welfare were improved. A panel discussion discussed the very real threat to horse sport’s future posed by a lack of public trust, and asked what we can do about it. But one huge challenge is convincing the equestrian world that we need to act.

It’s not scaremongering, it’s a very real threat

Six Derby decades

The Hickstead Derby will run for the 60th time this Sunday (26 June), and to celebrate, we’ve been talking to some of the greats about their favourite, or otherwise, memories of the feature class. Whether it’s Michael Whitaker’s nearly having a heart attack when he saw the angle of the bank, or Geoff Billington having to be cut free from the dyke, it’s all here in a celebration of this fantastic class.

Flying high

Who needs two stirrups? Not our Olympic champion… In this week’s showjumping round-up of who won what and where, we cover Ben Maher and Explosion W’s return to top-level competition, with Ben riding much of one round with only one pedal, and the combination finishing just off the podium in the grand prix. There was also an emotional first five-star grand prix victory for Matt Sampson and a Nations Cup win for Britain.

