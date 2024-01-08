The death of a much-loved children’s author, plus other things the horse world is talking about





1. Farewell to a much-loved author

KM Peyton, the much-loved author of more than 70 novels and grande dame of the pony book genre has died aged 94. Best known for her Flambards trilogy with its background of the First World War, hunting and early flying machines, she had a lucid literary style that never pandered to the idea that children were less sophisticated readers than adults. She was awarded the Carnegie Medal for children’s writing in 1969, and Flambards was later adapted as a 13-part TV drama, which brought a new generation of readers to her work. She continued writing about horses in Fly-by-Night, The Team, Blind Beauty and The Swallow series, representing horses and owners with elegance and a clear-eyed lack of sentimentality. In 2014 she was appointed MBE for services to children’s literature.

2. New measuring system for ponies ‘cannot be challenged by third parties’

New guidelines are being introduced this year for measuring showjumping ponies, to bring the national process in line with international policy. British Showjumping (BS) is bringing in a national measuring system for all ponies who need a height certificate to compete. Those who have an FEI lifetime certificate, a valid FEI interim height certificate or a Joint Measurement Board (JMB) full height certificate will not need to be measured again to compete in national classes.

A BS spokesman said: “There are several advantages of following the FEI system: due to the measurement being carried out by two vets, once a certificate is issued it cannot be challenged by third parties, and there is a tolerance in the height allowed so that ponies can be presented for measuring with shoes on.”

3. Miraculous recovery of stallion suspended on a tree

The owner of a stallion who spent days hanging from a tree with all four feet off the ground has paid tribute to her vets – and the temperament of her horse. Suzanne Kemp’s Bullhill Major suffered extensive wounds from the pressure of being stuck over the branch of a fallen beech in the New Forest last June. Seven months on, Suzanne told H&H, there is barely any sign of an issue.

Suzanne explained that as a stallion who had been licensed by the New Forest pony society, Major was out in the forest last summer. As the ponies are free to roam, they are not necessarily seen by their owners every day, although there is a network of people keeping an eye on them.

“A couple of girls riding had found him – it was a traumatic find for them,” Suzanne said. “He was like a war horse, draped over the tree. They wondered what he was doing, went for a closer look and the poor boy was stuck, all four feet off the ground.”

