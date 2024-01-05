New measuring system for ponies ‘cannot be challenged by third parties’





New guidelines are being introduced this year for measuring showjumping ponies, to bring the national process in line with international policy.

British Showjumping (BS) is bringing in a national measuring system for all ponies who need a height certificate to compete. Those who have an FEI lifetime certificate, a valid FEI interim height certificate or a Joint Measurement Board (JMB) full height certificate will not need to be measured again to compete in national classes.

Ponies with an annual JMB certificate will need either a lifetime or an interim BS certificate. BS said there will be a “temporary relaxation of the requirements to have a valid measurement certificate until 1 April 2024 by which point the new British Showjumping measuring process will be in place”.

“Following the introduction of the FEI pony measuring system, British Showjumping has been monitoring the advantages and the opportunity to align a national measuring process that mirrors the international system,” a BS spokesman said.

“There are several advantages of following the FEI system: due to the measurement being carried out by two vets, once a certificate is issued it cannot be challenged by third parties, and there is a tolerance in the height allowed so that ponies can be presented for measuring with shoes on.”

There will be at least one approved measuring facility in each BS region, the spokesman said, and sessions will be available from March. Annual JMB certificates will no longer be needed.

