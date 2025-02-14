The barefoot trimming industry, Olympic disqualifications, and other things the horse world is talking about





Is now the time for the barefoot trimming industry to be regulated?

For this subscriber-exclusive news investigation, H&H looks into the barefoot trimming industry, speaking to stakeholders to find out more about governance, and whether self-regulation of the industry is working. Unlike vets and farriers, who are accountable to the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons and the FRC respectively, there is no regulatory body for barefoot trimming – but UK organisations like the Equine Podiatry Association say they are trying to provide a “professional group” that owners and other professionals can trust.

Sporting body speaks out after failed Olympic dope tests

The Belgian equestrian federation has responded following the conclusion of the recent cases of eventer Tine Magnus and dressage rider Domien Michiels’ Paris Olympic disqualifications. Tine’s ride tested positive for a prohibited substance, the source of which was a supplement that had been recommended by the team vet – and Domien was disqualified from the dressage team final for failing a drug test caused by coming into contact with a prohibited substance when treating his ill dog. A spokesperson for the federation described recent months as a “rollercoaster of emotions” and said they “want to turn this dark page as soon as possible”.

Grand National weights revealed

The 2025 Randox Grand National entries and weights have been announced. This year’s race at Aintree takes place on 5 April and last year’s winner the Willie Mullins-trained I Am Maximus is among the 87 entries. The total number of horses accepted to run in the Grand National was reduced to 34 in 2024, and the final runners will be confirmed 48 hours before the race.

