Previous winner among Grand National entries for 2025 as weights are revealed

    • The Grand National entries and weights for the 2025 race, which takes place at Aintree racecourse on 5 April, have been announced.

    Among the 87 confirmed entries at this stage is 2024 Grand National winner I Am Maximus, trained by Willie Mullins and owned by JP McManus.

    The Gavin Cromwell-trained Inothewayurthinkin currently leads the betting at odds of 8/1. This seven-year-old is owned by JP McManus, who he owns the top three in the betting at this stage. I Am Maximus is second favourite at 12/1, the Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero-trained Iroko is third favourite at 14/1.

    The total number of horses accepted to run in the Grand National was reduced from 40 to 34 in 2024, and the final runners will be confirmed 48 hours before the race, which starts at 4pm.

    Of the 87 Grand National entries, 47 are Irish-trained, one is French-trained.

    Grand National entries for 2025

    Key: Number of acceptance, horse name, country of breeding, horse age, weight to carry in the race, owner, trainer

    1 I Am Maximus (FR) 9 11 12 Mr John P. McManus W. P. Mullins
    2 Royale Pagaille (FR) 11 11 9 Mrs S. Ricci Venetia Williams
    3 Envoi Allen (FR) 11 11 8 Cheveley Park Stud Henry de Bromhead 
    4 Grangeclare West (IRE) 9 11 8 Cheveley Park Stud W. P. Mullins
    5 L’Homme Presse (FR) 10 11 8 Dfa Racing (Pink, Edwards & Sharman) Venetia Williams
    6 Nick Rockett (IRE) 8 11 8 Stewart & Sadie Andrew W. P. Mullins
    7 Hewick (IRE) 10 11 7 Mr T. J. McDonald Tara Lee Cogan
    8 Gentlemansgame (GB) 9 11 5 Robcour M. F. Morris
    9 Inothewayurthinkin (IRE) 7 11 5 Mr John P. McManus Gavin Cromwell
    10 Monty’s Star (IRE) 8 11 5 Mr Barry Maloney Henry de Bromhead
    11 The Real Whacker (IRE) 9 11 4 Neville, Mann, Duffus, Dennis-Price Patrick Neville
    12 Minella Indo (IRE) 12 11 3 Mr Barry Maloney Henry de Bromhead
    13 Appreciate It (IRE) 11 11 2 Miss M. A. Masterson W. P. Mullins
    14 Capodanno (FR) 9 11 2 Mr John P. McManus W. P. Mullins
    15 Conflated (IRE) 11 11 2 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott 
    16 Delta Work (FR) 12 11 2 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott
    17 Minella Cocooner (IRE) 9 11 2 Mr David Bobbett W. P. Mullins
    18 Stumptown (IRE) 8 11 2 Furze Bush Syndicate Gavin Cromwell
    19 Beauport (IRE) 9 11 1 Bryan & Philippa Burrough Nigel Twiston-Davies
    20 Hitman (FR) 9 11 1 Mason, Hogarth, Ferguson & Done Paul Nicholls 
    21 Bravemansgame (FR) 10 11 0 Bryan Drew Paul Nicholls
    22 Chantry House (IRE) 11 10 13 Mr John P. McManus Nicky Henderson
    23 Galvin (IRE) 11 10 13 Mr R. A. Bartlett Gordon Elliott
    24 Perceval Legallois (FR) 8 10 12 Mr John P. McManus Gavin Cromwell
    25 Threeunderthrufive (IRE) 10 10 12 McNeill Family Paul Nicholls
    26 Fakir d’Oudairies (FR) 10 10 11 Mr John P. McManus Joseph Patrick O’Brien
    27 Iroko (FR) 7 10 11 Mr John P. McManus Oliver Greenall & Josh Guerriero
    28 Kandoo Kid (FR) 9 10 11 Mr Michael Geoghegan Paul Nicholls
    29 Trelawne (GB) 9 10 11 The Real Partnership Kim Bailey & Mat Nicholls
    30 Idas Boy (IRE) 11 10 10 Dozen Dreamers Richard Phillips
    31 Intense Raffles (FR) 7 10 10 Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede T. Gibney
    32 Limerick Lace (IRE) 8 10 10 Mr John P. McManus Gavin Cromwell
    33 Senior Chief (GB) 8 10 10 Lucky In Life Syndicate Henry de Bromhead
    34 Broadway Boy (IRE) 7 10 9 Mr D. M. Proos Nigel Twiston-Davies

    35 Coko Beach (FR) 10 10 9 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott
    36 Farouk d’Alene (FR) 10 10 9 Mr Justin Carthy Gary Brown
    37 Fil Dor (FR) 7 10 9 Robcour Gordon Elliott
    38 French Dynamite (FR) 10 10 9 Robcour M. F. Morris
    39 Mr Incredible (IRE) 9 10 9 Mr J. Manclark Sandy Thomson
    40 Stay Away Fay (IRE) 8 10 9 Bell, Lyons, Hill Paul Nicholls
    41 Zanahiyr (IRE) 8 10 9 Bective Stud Gordon Elliott
    42 Pinkerton (IRE) 9 10 8 Mr P. L. Polly Noel Meade
    43 Meetingofthewaters (IRE) 8 10 7 Mr John P. McManus W. P. Mullins
    44 Minella Drama (IRE) 10 10 7 Green Day Racing Donald McCain
    45 Velvet Elvis (IRE) 9 10 7 Mr D. Kierans Gavin Cromwell
    46 Celebre d’Allen (FR) 13 10 6 Mr Allan Stennett Philip Hobbs & Johnson White
    47 Fontaine Collonges (FR) 10 10 6 Mr P. Davies Venetia Williams
    48 Horantzau d’Airy (FR) 8 10 6 Mrs S. Ricci W. P. Mullins
    49 Hyland (FR) 8 10 6 The Ten From Seven Nicky Henderson
    50 Monbeg Genius (IRE) 9 10 6 Martin Tedham & Wasdell Properties Ltd. Jonjo & A.J. O’Neill
    51 Vanillier (FR) 10 10 6 Mrs H. M. Keaveney Gavin Cromwell
    52 Minella Crooner (IRE) 9 10 5 KTDA Racing/Nick Courtney/Cillian Moran Gordon Elliott
    53 Quick Wave (FR) 12 10 5 Ms Sharon Kinsella Venetia Williams
    54 Three Card Brag (IRE) 8 10 5 Patrick & Scott Bryceland, McNeill Family Gordon Elliott
    55 Twig (GB) 10 10 5 Mrs G. Morgan Ben Pauling
    56 Duffle Coat (IRE) 8 10 4 Mr Ray Stokes Gordon Elliott
    57 Roi Mage (FR) 13 10 4 Pryde/Van Der Hoeven/McGladery/Beaumont Patrick Griffin
    58 Shakem Up’arry (IRE) 11 10 4 Mr Harry Redknapp Ben Pauling
    59 Fantastic Lady (FR) 10 10 3 Mr E. R. Hanbury Nicky Henderson
    60 Favori de Champdou (FR) 10 10 3 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott
    61 Yeah Man (IRE) 8 10 3 John J. Brennan/Martin Hannan Gavin Cromwell
    62 Chemical Energy (IRE) 9 10 2 Bective Stud Gordon Elliott
    63 Macdermott (FR) 7 10 2 Gallagher Bloodstock Limited W. P. Mullins
    64 Mister Coffey (FR) 10 10 2 Lady Bamford & Alice Bamford Nicky Henderson
    65 Mr Vango (IRE) 9 10 2 Cracker and Smodge Partnership Sara Bradstock
    66 Bronn (IRE) 8 10 1 Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede T. Gibney
    67 Desertmore House (IRE) 10 10 1 O. B. P. Carroll/Anthony Vaughan Martin Brassil
    68 Malina Girl (IRE) 8 10 1 Mrs J. M. Russell Gavin Cromwell
    69 Richmond Lake (IRE) 9 10 1 Hemmings Racing Donald McCain
    70 La Renommee (FR) 7 10 0 Upton House Stud Dr Richard Newland & Jamie Insole
    71 King Turgeon (FR) 7 9 13 Somerset Racing David Pipe
    72 Stuzzikini (IRE) 7 9 13 VCS Versatile Coating Specialist/F Foran Gordon Elliott
    73 Cruz Control (FR) 8 9 12 Mr F Green and Mr J Chinn Tom Lacey
    74 Surrey Quest (IRE) 8 9 12 Surrey Racing (SQ) Toby Lawes
    75 Apple Away (IRE) 8 9 11 Old Gold Racing 14 Lucinda Russell
    76 Busselton (FR) 8 9 11 Friendship Partnership Joseph Patrick O’Brien
    77 Gevrey (FR) 9 9 11 Denis Gallagher Racing Gordon Elliott
    78 Spanish Harlem (FR) 7 9 11 Dr S. P. Fitzgerald W. P. Mullins
    79 The Goffer (IRE) 8 9 10 Mr Allan Snow Gordon Elliott
    80 Famous Bridge (IRE) 9 9 9 Hemmings Racing Nicky Richards
    81 Copperhead (GB) 11 9 7 Mrs G. C. Pritchard Joe Tizzard
    82 Escaria Ten (FR) 11 9 7 J B Property Investments (Midlands) Ltd Martin Keighley
    83 Where It All Began (IRE) 9 9 7 McNeill Family/Patrick & Scott Bryceland Gordon Elliott
    84 Git Maker (FR) 9 9 6 Sheep As A Lamb Syndicate Jamie Snowden
    85 Gericault Roque (FR) 9 9 4 Prof. Caroline Tisdall and Bryan Drew David Pipe
    86 Pats Fancy (IRE) 10 9 3 Hydes, McDermott, Spencer, Frobisher & Lee Rebecca Curtis
    87 Placenet (FR) 8 9 3 Prof C Tisdall & G Thompson D. Cottin

