Previous winner among Grand National entries for 2025 as weights are revealed





The Grand National entries and weights for the 2025 race, which takes place at Aintree racecourse on 5 April, have been announced.

Among the 87 confirmed entries at this stage is 2024 Grand National winner I Am Maximus, trained by Willie Mullins and owned by JP McManus.

The Gavin Cromwell-trained Inothewayurthinkin currently leads the betting at odds of 8/1. This seven-year-old is owned by JP McManus, who he owns the top three in the betting at this stage. I Am Maximus is second favourite at 12/1, the Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero-trained Iroko is third favourite at 14/1.

The total number of horses accepted to run in the Grand National was reduced from 40 to 34 in 2024, and the final runners will be confirmed 48 hours before the race, which starts at 4pm.

Of the 87 Grand National entries, 47 are Irish-trained, one is French-trained.

Grand National entries for 2025

Key: Number of acceptance, horse name, country of breeding, horse age, weight to carry in the race, owner, trainer

1 I Am Maximus (FR) 9 11 12 Mr John P. McManus W. P. Mullins

2 Royale Pagaille (FR) 11 11 9 Mrs S. Ricci Venetia Williams

3 Envoi Allen (FR) 11 11 8 Cheveley Park Stud Henry de Bromhead

4 Grangeclare West (IRE) 9 11 8 Cheveley Park Stud W. P. Mullins

5 L’Homme Presse (FR) 10 11 8 Dfa Racing (Pink, Edwards & Sharman) Venetia Williams

6 Nick Rockett (IRE) 8 11 8 Stewart & Sadie Andrew W. P. Mullins

7 Hewick (IRE) 10 11 7 Mr T. J. McDonald Tara Lee Cogan

8 Gentlemansgame (GB) 9 11 5 Robcour M. F. Morris

9 Inothewayurthinkin (IRE) 7 11 5 Mr John P. McManus Gavin Cromwell

10 Monty’s Star (IRE) 8 11 5 Mr Barry Maloney Henry de Bromhead

11 The Real Whacker (IRE) 9 11 4 Neville, Mann, Duffus, Dennis-Price Patrick Neville

12 Minella Indo (IRE) 12 11 3 Mr Barry Maloney Henry de Bromhead

13 Appreciate It (IRE) 11 11 2 Miss M. A. Masterson W. P. Mullins

14 Capodanno (FR) 9 11 2 Mr John P. McManus W. P. Mullins

15 Conflated (IRE) 11 11 2 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott

16 Delta Work (FR) 12 11 2 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott

17 Minella Cocooner (IRE) 9 11 2 Mr David Bobbett W. P. Mullins

18 Stumptown (IRE) 8 11 2 Furze Bush Syndicate Gavin Cromwell

19 Beauport (IRE) 9 11 1 Bryan & Philippa Burrough Nigel Twiston-Davies

20 Hitman (FR) 9 11 1 Mason, Hogarth, Ferguson & Done Paul Nicholls

21 Bravemansgame (FR) 10 11 0 Bryan Drew Paul Nicholls

22 Chantry House (IRE) 11 10 13 Mr John P. McManus Nicky Henderson

23 Galvin (IRE) 11 10 13 Mr R. A. Bartlett Gordon Elliott

24 Perceval Legallois (FR) 8 10 12 Mr John P. McManus Gavin Cromwell

25 Threeunderthrufive (IRE) 10 10 12 McNeill Family Paul Nicholls

26 Fakir d’Oudairies (FR) 10 10 11 Mr John P. McManus Joseph Patrick O’Brien

27 Iroko (FR) 7 10 11 Mr John P. McManus Oliver Greenall & Josh Guerriero

28 Kandoo Kid (FR) 9 10 11 Mr Michael Geoghegan Paul Nicholls

29 Trelawne (GB) 9 10 11 The Real Partnership Kim Bailey & Mat Nicholls

30 Idas Boy (IRE) 11 10 10 Dozen Dreamers Richard Phillips

31 Intense Raffles (FR) 7 10 10 Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede T. Gibney

32 Limerick Lace (IRE) 8 10 10 Mr John P. McManus Gavin Cromwell

33 Senior Chief (GB) 8 10 10 Lucky In Life Syndicate Henry de Bromhead

34 Broadway Boy (IRE) 7 10 9 Mr D. M. Proos Nigel Twiston-Davies

35 Coko Beach (FR) 10 10 9 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott

36 Farouk d’Alene (FR) 10 10 9 Mr Justin Carthy Gary Brown

37 Fil Dor (FR) 7 10 9 Robcour Gordon Elliott

38 French Dynamite (FR) 10 10 9 Robcour M. F. Morris

39 Mr Incredible (IRE) 9 10 9 Mr J. Manclark Sandy Thomson

40 Stay Away Fay (IRE) 8 10 9 Bell, Lyons, Hill Paul Nicholls

41 Zanahiyr (IRE) 8 10 9 Bective Stud Gordon Elliott

42 Pinkerton (IRE) 9 10 8 Mr P. L. Polly Noel Meade

43 Meetingofthewaters (IRE) 8 10 7 Mr John P. McManus W. P. Mullins

44 Minella Drama (IRE) 10 10 7 Green Day Racing Donald McCain

45 Velvet Elvis (IRE) 9 10 7 Mr D. Kierans Gavin Cromwell

46 Celebre d’Allen (FR) 13 10 6 Mr Allan Stennett Philip Hobbs & Johnson White

47 Fontaine Collonges (FR) 10 10 6 Mr P. Davies Venetia Williams

48 Horantzau d’Airy (FR) 8 10 6 Mrs S. Ricci W. P. Mullins

49 Hyland (FR) 8 10 6 The Ten From Seven Nicky Henderson

50 Monbeg Genius (IRE) 9 10 6 Martin Tedham & Wasdell Properties Ltd. Jonjo & A.J. O’Neill

51 Vanillier (FR) 10 10 6 Mrs H. M. Keaveney Gavin Cromwell

52 Minella Crooner (IRE) 9 10 5 KTDA Racing/Nick Courtney/Cillian Moran Gordon Elliott

53 Quick Wave (FR) 12 10 5 Ms Sharon Kinsella Venetia Williams

54 Three Card Brag (IRE) 8 10 5 Patrick & Scott Bryceland, McNeill Family Gordon Elliott

55 Twig (GB) 10 10 5 Mrs G. Morgan Ben Pauling

56 Duffle Coat (IRE) 8 10 4 Mr Ray Stokes Gordon Elliott

57 Roi Mage (FR) 13 10 4 Pryde/Van Der Hoeven/McGladery/Beaumont Patrick Griffin

58 Shakem Up’arry (IRE) 11 10 4 Mr Harry Redknapp Ben Pauling

59 Fantastic Lady (FR) 10 10 3 Mr E. R. Hanbury Nicky Henderson

60 Favori de Champdou (FR) 10 10 3 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott

61 Yeah Man (IRE) 8 10 3 John J. Brennan/Martin Hannan Gavin Cromwell

62 Chemical Energy (IRE) 9 10 2 Bective Stud Gordon Elliott

63 Macdermott (FR) 7 10 2 Gallagher Bloodstock Limited W. P. Mullins

64 Mister Coffey (FR) 10 10 2 Lady Bamford & Alice Bamford Nicky Henderson

65 Mr Vango (IRE) 9 10 2 Cracker and Smodge Partnership Sara Bradstock

66 Bronn (IRE) 8 10 1 Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede T. Gibney

67 Desertmore House (IRE) 10 10 1 O. B. P. Carroll/Anthony Vaughan Martin Brassil

68 Malina Girl (IRE) 8 10 1 Mrs J. M. Russell Gavin Cromwell

69 Richmond Lake (IRE) 9 10 1 Hemmings Racing Donald McCain

70 La Renommee (FR) 7 10 0 Upton House Stud Dr Richard Newland & Jamie Insole

71 King Turgeon (FR) 7 9 13 Somerset Racing David Pipe

72 Stuzzikini (IRE) 7 9 13 VCS Versatile Coating Specialist/F Foran Gordon Elliott

73 Cruz Control (FR) 8 9 12 Mr F Green and Mr J Chinn Tom Lacey

74 Surrey Quest (IRE) 8 9 12 Surrey Racing (SQ) Toby Lawes

75 Apple Away (IRE) 8 9 11 Old Gold Racing 14 Lucinda Russell

76 Busselton (FR) 8 9 11 Friendship Partnership Joseph Patrick O’Brien

77 Gevrey (FR) 9 9 11 Denis Gallagher Racing Gordon Elliott

78 Spanish Harlem (FR) 7 9 11 Dr S. P. Fitzgerald W. P. Mullins

79 The Goffer (IRE) 8 9 10 Mr Allan Snow Gordon Elliott

80 Famous Bridge (IRE) 9 9 9 Hemmings Racing Nicky Richards

81 Copperhead (GB) 11 9 7 Mrs G. C. Pritchard Joe Tizzard

82 Escaria Ten (FR) 11 9 7 J B Property Investments (Midlands) Ltd Martin Keighley

83 Where It All Began (IRE) 9 9 7 McNeill Family/Patrick & Scott Bryceland Gordon Elliott

84 Git Maker (FR) 9 9 6 Sheep As A Lamb Syndicate Jamie Snowden

85 Gericault Roque (FR) 9 9 4 Prof. Caroline Tisdall and Bryan Drew David Pipe

86 Pats Fancy (IRE) 10 9 3 Hydes, McDermott, Spencer, Frobisher & Lee Rebecca Curtis

87 Placenet (FR) 8 9 3 Prof C Tisdall & G Thompson D. Cottin

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now