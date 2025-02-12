Previous winner among Grand National entries for 2025 as weights are revealed

The Grand National entries and weights for the 2025 race, which takes place at Aintree racecourse on 5 April, have been announced.
Among the 87 confirmed entries at this stage is 2024 Grand National winner I Am Maximus, trained by Willie Mullins and owned by JP McManus.
The Gavin Cromwell-trained Inothewayurthinkin currently leads the betting at odds of 8/1. This seven-year-old is owned by JP McManus, who he owns the top three in the betting at this stage. I Am Maximus is second favourite at 12/1, the Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero-trained Iroko is third favourite at 14/1.
The total number of horses accepted to run in the Grand National was reduced from 40 to 34 in 2024, and the final runners will be confirmed 48 hours before the race, which starts at 4pm.
Of the 87 Grand National entries, 47 are Irish-trained, one is French-trained.
Grand National entries for 2025
Key: Number of acceptance, horse name, country of breeding, horse age, weight to carry in the race, owner, trainer
1 I Am Maximus (FR) 9 11 12 Mr John P. McManus W. P. Mullins
2 Royale Pagaille (FR) 11 11 9 Mrs S. Ricci Venetia Williams
3 Envoi Allen (FR) 11 11 8 Cheveley Park Stud Henry de Bromhead
4 Grangeclare West (IRE) 9 11 8 Cheveley Park Stud W. P. Mullins
5 L’Homme Presse (FR) 10 11 8 Dfa Racing (Pink, Edwards & Sharman) Venetia Williams
6 Nick Rockett (IRE) 8 11 8 Stewart & Sadie Andrew W. P. Mullins
7 Hewick (IRE) 10 11 7 Mr T. J. McDonald Tara Lee Cogan
8 Gentlemansgame (GB) 9 11 5 Robcour M. F. Morris
9 Inothewayurthinkin (IRE) 7 11 5 Mr John P. McManus Gavin Cromwell
10 Monty’s Star (IRE) 8 11 5 Mr Barry Maloney Henry de Bromhead
11 The Real Whacker (IRE) 9 11 4 Neville, Mann, Duffus, Dennis-Price Patrick Neville
12 Minella Indo (IRE) 12 11 3 Mr Barry Maloney Henry de Bromhead
13 Appreciate It (IRE) 11 11 2 Miss M. A. Masterson W. P. Mullins
14 Capodanno (FR) 9 11 2 Mr John P. McManus W. P. Mullins
15 Conflated (IRE) 11 11 2 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott
16 Delta Work (FR) 12 11 2 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott
17 Minella Cocooner (IRE) 9 11 2 Mr David Bobbett W. P. Mullins
18 Stumptown (IRE) 8 11 2 Furze Bush Syndicate Gavin Cromwell
19 Beauport (IRE) 9 11 1 Bryan & Philippa Burrough Nigel Twiston-Davies
20 Hitman (FR) 9 11 1 Mason, Hogarth, Ferguson & Done Paul Nicholls
21 Bravemansgame (FR) 10 11 0 Bryan Drew Paul Nicholls
22 Chantry House (IRE) 11 10 13 Mr John P. McManus Nicky Henderson
23 Galvin (IRE) 11 10 13 Mr R. A. Bartlett Gordon Elliott
24 Perceval Legallois (FR) 8 10 12 Mr John P. McManus Gavin Cromwell
25 Threeunderthrufive (IRE) 10 10 12 McNeill Family Paul Nicholls
26 Fakir d’Oudairies (FR) 10 10 11 Mr John P. McManus Joseph Patrick O’Brien
27 Iroko (FR) 7 10 11 Mr John P. McManus Oliver Greenall & Josh Guerriero
28 Kandoo Kid (FR) 9 10 11 Mr Michael Geoghegan Paul Nicholls
29 Trelawne (GB) 9 10 11 The Real Partnership Kim Bailey & Mat Nicholls
30 Idas Boy (IRE) 11 10 10 Dozen Dreamers Richard Phillips
31 Intense Raffles (FR) 7 10 10 Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede T. Gibney
32 Limerick Lace (IRE) 8 10 10 Mr John P. McManus Gavin Cromwell
33 Senior Chief (GB) 8 10 10 Lucky In Life Syndicate Henry de Bromhead
34 Broadway Boy (IRE) 7 10 9 Mr D. M. Proos Nigel Twiston-Davies
35 Coko Beach (FR) 10 10 9 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott
36 Farouk d’Alene (FR) 10 10 9 Mr Justin Carthy Gary Brown
37 Fil Dor (FR) 7 10 9 Robcour Gordon Elliott
38 French Dynamite (FR) 10 10 9 Robcour M. F. Morris
39 Mr Incredible (IRE) 9 10 9 Mr J. Manclark Sandy Thomson
40 Stay Away Fay (IRE) 8 10 9 Bell, Lyons, Hill Paul Nicholls
41 Zanahiyr (IRE) 8 10 9 Bective Stud Gordon Elliott
42 Pinkerton (IRE) 9 10 8 Mr P. L. Polly Noel Meade
43 Meetingofthewaters (IRE) 8 10 7 Mr John P. McManus W. P. Mullins
44 Minella Drama (IRE) 10 10 7 Green Day Racing Donald McCain
45 Velvet Elvis (IRE) 9 10 7 Mr D. Kierans Gavin Cromwell
46 Celebre d’Allen (FR) 13 10 6 Mr Allan Stennett Philip Hobbs & Johnson White
47 Fontaine Collonges (FR) 10 10 6 Mr P. Davies Venetia Williams
48 Horantzau d’Airy (FR) 8 10 6 Mrs S. Ricci W. P. Mullins
49 Hyland (FR) 8 10 6 The Ten From Seven Nicky Henderson
50 Monbeg Genius (IRE) 9 10 6 Martin Tedham & Wasdell Properties Ltd. Jonjo & A.J. O’Neill
51 Vanillier (FR) 10 10 6 Mrs H. M. Keaveney Gavin Cromwell
52 Minella Crooner (IRE) 9 10 5 KTDA Racing/Nick Courtney/Cillian Moran Gordon Elliott
53 Quick Wave (FR) 12 10 5 Ms Sharon Kinsella Venetia Williams
54 Three Card Brag (IRE) 8 10 5 Patrick & Scott Bryceland, McNeill Family Gordon Elliott
55 Twig (GB) 10 10 5 Mrs G. Morgan Ben Pauling
56 Duffle Coat (IRE) 8 10 4 Mr Ray Stokes Gordon Elliott
57 Roi Mage (FR) 13 10 4 Pryde/Van Der Hoeven/McGladery/Beaumont Patrick Griffin
58 Shakem Up’arry (IRE) 11 10 4 Mr Harry Redknapp Ben Pauling
59 Fantastic Lady (FR) 10 10 3 Mr E. R. Hanbury Nicky Henderson
60 Favori de Champdou (FR) 10 10 3 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott
61 Yeah Man (IRE) 8 10 3 John J. Brennan/Martin Hannan Gavin Cromwell
62 Chemical Energy (IRE) 9 10 2 Bective Stud Gordon Elliott
63 Macdermott (FR) 7 10 2 Gallagher Bloodstock Limited W. P. Mullins
64 Mister Coffey (FR) 10 10 2 Lady Bamford & Alice Bamford Nicky Henderson
65 Mr Vango (IRE) 9 10 2 Cracker and Smodge Partnership Sara Bradstock
66 Bronn (IRE) 8 10 1 Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede T. Gibney
67 Desertmore House (IRE) 10 10 1 O. B. P. Carroll/Anthony Vaughan Martin Brassil
68 Malina Girl (IRE) 8 10 1 Mrs J. M. Russell Gavin Cromwell
69 Richmond Lake (IRE) 9 10 1 Hemmings Racing Donald McCain
70 La Renommee (FR) 7 10 0 Upton House Stud Dr Richard Newland & Jamie Insole
71 King Turgeon (FR) 7 9 13 Somerset Racing David Pipe
72 Stuzzikini (IRE) 7 9 13 VCS Versatile Coating Specialist/F Foran Gordon Elliott
73 Cruz Control (FR) 8 9 12 Mr F Green and Mr J Chinn Tom Lacey
74 Surrey Quest (IRE) 8 9 12 Surrey Racing (SQ) Toby Lawes
75 Apple Away (IRE) 8 9 11 Old Gold Racing 14 Lucinda Russell
76 Busselton (FR) 8 9 11 Friendship Partnership Joseph Patrick O’Brien
77 Gevrey (FR) 9 9 11 Denis Gallagher Racing Gordon Elliott
78 Spanish Harlem (FR) 7 9 11 Dr S. P. Fitzgerald W. P. Mullins
79 The Goffer (IRE) 8 9 10 Mr Allan Snow Gordon Elliott
80 Famous Bridge (IRE) 9 9 9 Hemmings Racing Nicky Richards
81 Copperhead (GB) 11 9 7 Mrs G. C. Pritchard Joe Tizzard
82 Escaria Ten (FR) 11 9 7 J B Property Investments (Midlands) Ltd Martin Keighley
83 Where It All Began (IRE) 9 9 7 McNeill Family/Patrick & Scott Bryceland Gordon Elliott
84 Git Maker (FR) 9 9 6 Sheep As A Lamb Syndicate Jamie Snowden
85 Gericault Roque (FR) 9 9 4 Prof. Caroline Tisdall and Bryan Drew David Pipe
86 Pats Fancy (IRE) 10 9 3 Hydes, McDermott, Spencer, Frobisher & Lee Rebecca Curtis
87 Placenet (FR) 8 9 3 Prof C Tisdall & G Thompson D. Cottin
