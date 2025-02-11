Vigilance advised for horses returning to Britain after foot and mouth outbreak in Europe





British equestrians travelling to Germany are advised to be vigilant – and not return with locally bought hay or straw – owing to a case of foot and mouth disease (FMD) in the country.

Defra announced on 7 February that it had suspended commercial imports of hay and straw from German owing to the risks of carrying disease.

A case of FMD was identified in a herd of water buffalo near Berlin on 10 January – this was the first FMD outbreak in the EU since 2011.

Defra imposed restrictions as a result, on the import of susceptible animals. FMD can affect cows, sheep, goats, all other ruminants and pigs. Horses are not susceptible but can carry and transfer the disease, as can people and transport.

“Therefore, it is advised that anyone travelling to Germany with horses does not not come back with locally bought hay and straw,” a spokesperson for British Equestrian (BEF) said.

“Additionally, measures should be taken while in Germany to ensure that horses do not have contact with wild boar or deer, who could be infected with the disease, or have access to livestock pasture.

“Due to the safeguarding measures in place, horses travelling into the UK from Europe may be stopped on entry and any hay and bedding on board, including haynets, may be held. It’s advised that proof of purchase is made available for inspection.”

The BEF advises that on horses’ return home, strict biosecurity measures should be applied and vehicles thoroughly cleaned.

“These measures will continue to apply until they are revoked or amended by Defra,” the spokesperson said.

When Defra imposed the initial restrictions, farming minister Daniel Zeichner said: “The Government will do whatever it takes to protect our nation’s farmers from the risk posed by foot and mouth disease.

“That is why restrictions have immediately been brought in on animal products from Germany to prevent an outbreak and we will not hesitate to add additional countries to the list if the disease spreads. We will continue to keep the situation under review working closely with the German authorities.”

The last FMD outbreak in the UK was in 2007 and it was quickly contained. In 2001, a major UK outbreak affected more than 2,000 premises and led to the cancellation of events including Badminton Horse Trials and the Cheltenham Festival.

