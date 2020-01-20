Calls for better basic biosecurity to prevent spread of disease *H&H Plus*

Experts are calling for all owners to incorporating simple measures into their daily routine to help prevent the spread of disease, warning that biosecurity leaves ‘a lot to be desired’ at many yards

Owners who have become complacent about biosecurity must up their game to combat the real risk of infectious disease.

Following the equine herpes virus outbreak in Hampshire (news, 16 January) and more than 219 equine flu outbreaks in 2019, experts agree more can be done to reduce the risk of disease spread — and call for people not to forget about biosecurity when outbreaks are not prevalent.

