Calls for better basic biosecurity to prevent spread of disease *H&H Plus*

Experts are calling for all owners to incorporating simple measures into their daily routine to help prevent the spread of disease, warning that biosecurity leaves ‘a lot to be desired’ at many yards
Owners who have become complacent about biosecurity must up their game to combat the real risk of infectious disease.
Following the equine herpes virus outbreak in Hampshire (news, 16 January) and more than 219 equine flu outbreaks in 2019, experts agree more can be done to reduce the risk of disease spread — and call for people not to forget about biosecurity when outbreaks are not prevalent.
You may also be interested in…
Biosecurity: how to protect your horse from diseases [H&H VIP]
Infectious diseases are an ever-present health risk for every horse and a potential danger to the whole equine industry. Take
Make your yard biosecure to help prevent infection
Biosecurity technology currently in use by a handful of racing yards is now available to competition yards across all disciplines
How to keep infections at bay in the yard *H&H VIP*
How can we keep infectious disease at bay? We outline how yard practices and routines contribute to biosecurity
How ‘at risk’ is your yard from the threat of disease?
As the risk of equine diseases remains rife throughout the UK; how at risk is your yard?