How to keep infections at bay in the yard *H&H VIP*

Biosecurity may be a buzzword in veterinary circles, but what does it mean for the horse owner in practical terms?

Put simply, biosecurity refers to the good hygiene practices that prevent the transmission of infectious disease. Looking back at the outbreaks of equine flu and strangles that have ravaged the equestrian population this year, causing sickness and yard closures, the need for better protection is clear.

“Infections are constantly circulating, so the threat is always there,”