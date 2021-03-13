The Ted who came to tea: dine with famous Shetland at five-star hotel

Fluffy heartbreaker Teddy the Shetland will be receiving guests for afternoon tea during his stay at The Goring in London this summer.

The therapy pony and Instagram icon will be “pony in residence” at his family’s hotel, from 16-31 August, living in the hotel garden and specially built Monarch stable.

Jeremy Goring, chief executive of The Goring and cousin to Teddy’s owners Alice and Molly, said the pony is their “most famous family member”, and his forthcoming residency is “creating enormous excitement”.

“I can confirm that chef Richard, Fernanda our head housekeeper, and all of the team are busily preparing his favourite home comforts, and readying the red carpet for what will be our most important state visit for over a year. I hope you can join us!” he said.

Guests can book afternoon tea with the pint-sized palomino, which they can enjoy on luxury picnic rugs in the hotel garden while Teddy roams free, or on the terrace for a more formal experience — quite a glow-up for the humble teddy bears’ picnic.

“From delicious cakes resembling the shapes of ponies and horseshoes, and featuring Teddy’s favourite carrot cake, to Polo mint-infused scones and mini apple tarts, Teddy’s tea will be a feast both for eyes and tastebuds,” promises the five-star hotel.

The Goring is also offering an overnight package for Teddy’s superfans, which includes afternoon tea with the pony, breakfast and a Teddy the Shetland memento.

Prices start from £50 per person for afternoon tea with Teddy, and £585 for overnight stays.

For more information and to book, visit: thegoring.com/teddy

