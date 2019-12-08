Teddy the Shetland tours Liverpool ahead of show appearance

The countdown to the Theraplate UK Liverpool International Horse Show is under way, and the world’s most Insta-famous Shetland Teddy has been helping to build up the excitement, paying a visit to the venue for a sneak preview.

The diminutive palomino social media star dropped in on the M&S Bank Arena, where the show will be held from 28 to 31 December, before touring the city with racing commentator and former jockey Emma Spencer.

Teddy’s preview tour came ahead of his special appearance at the show on New Year’s Eve, where he will take part in an “Audience With…” segment alongside fellow internet sensation, vlogger This Esme, at 4pm.

During his tour of Liverpool, Teddy visited the Liverpool Big Wheel, the Albert Docks, horse monument and Beatles Story exhibition. He also caught a glimpse of the Mersey and took a ride on a Liverpool bus.

And although it was a long day for Teddy’s little legs, he also had a bid at the Shetland puissance world record — whether or not he succeeded will be revealed at the show.

Teddy is owned by advanced eventer Alice Goring, who originally bought him as a five-month-old foal as a companion for her horses. He turned into an Instagram sensation, with an account that has now amassed more than 130,000 followers, and has established a career as an equine “influencer”.

Fans of the fluffy Shetland will be able to enjoy a 40-minute meet-and-greet session in the Arena Theatre at Liverpool.

“An Audience With… Teddy the Shetland & This Esme” is available as an upgrade when buying tickets for the show online. This Esme is also doing an “audience with” session on Saturday, 28 December at 11am.

