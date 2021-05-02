Tears shed as dressage ‘horse of a lifetime’ immortalised on rockers





The men behind the rocking horse version of superstar Valegro have captured the essence of another much-loved dressage horse. they might get a bit annoyed if we say challenged themselves as they do it all the time!

As a 60th birthday present, and in tribute to a special horse, Kent-based Stevenson Brothers created the replica of Sanletto (Scooby) for Yolanda Olson.

Twins Marc and Tony Stevenson used photographs and hair from Sanletto’s mane and tail to recreate Yolanda’s “treasured horse of a lifetime”.

Ms Olson, the co-owner of the Olson Group whose brands include Chart Stables, said: “I genuinely could not think of a more fitting way to remember my much-loved horse Sanletto, he was a huge part of my life.

“With such an amazing likeness and so many little hints of Scooby, it is a once in a lifetime present to remember a once in a lifetime horse.

“I am not sure you can take delivery of a Stevenson Brothers replica horse without shedding a tear. So incredibly special.”

Sanletto, who was originally from South Africa, competed up to small tour level in the UK, with David Rumsey in the saddle. David told H&H Scooby was a “lovely sweet horse” with grand prix potential, but he died while still young, having undergone colic surgery and then another bout of colic.

Marc Stevenson said: “Scooby took Yolanda’s breath away and a tear or two was shed.

“We are being asked daily to make replicas, it’s a wonderful way to commemorate that lifetime special horse. We have made a rocking Valegro for Charlotte Dujardin, Toytown, Tinkerbell for Her Majesty The Queen, Bluestone Luke, Desert Orchid and Best Mate for Henrietta Knight to name a few.”

