Swiss army knives, a driver sentenced and other things the horse world is talking about





Rare breeds

Britain’s native breeds are the “Swiss army knife of equines” and calls have been made to help promote their versatility. The Rare Breeds Survival Trust (RBST) held a webinar on 7 September to discuss findings from the first year of its equine conservation project, funded by the Horserace Betting Levy Board. The aim of the three-year project is to “significantly improve” the ability to support breed societies and breeders in the conservation status of native equine breeds.

Driver banned

A “careless and inconsiderate” driver who caused the death of a horse and seriously injured a rider has been banned – and must take an extended test before returning to the roads. Christopher John Wixey, 76, of Banbury Street, Kineton, Warwickshire, appeared at Coventry Crown Court on 22 September for sentencing, having pleaded guilty at a hearing on 4 August to causing serious injury by careless/inconsiderate driving.

Top stallion dies aged 23

The Millbry Hill Stud’s Up With The Lark has died aged 23. As well as being a popular and versatile sire, he was one of the few stallions to reach advanced level in both eventing and dressage. Up With The Lark, known at home as Max, was bred by Mrs Taylor in Dublin. He was by Leslie Law’s four-star eventer Welton Apollo out of Magical Lark, who was competed as an advanced eventer by Sarah Taylor before she was retired to stud.

