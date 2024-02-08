‘Surprise release’: more tickets for equestrian Olympic events on sale today





There are still more than two million tickets available for the Paris Olympics – and some will go on sale today (8 February).

The Games organisers have confirmed that as the medals for this summer’s competition are unveiled today, tickets in all sports will be put on sale.

This will be one of a series of “surprise releases” over the next few weeks and “up to Games time”.

“This is a unique opportunity to experience exceptional moments,” a spokesman for the organisers said. “With less than six months to go until the opening of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 (26 July to 11 August), ticketing for the Games is entering the home straight.

“These surprise releases by the Paris 2024 ticket office, which will be announced only a few days in advance, will give you the chance to buy tickets for all the sports of the Games!”

Tickets will be available via the official website only

The organisers confirmed that this includes tickets for the equestrian events, which will run at the Palace of Versailles. They also stressed that some sports will only have “very limited numbers” of tickets available.

The sale starts at 10am French time (9am GMT) today, via one ticketing website. Of those released today, 45% will cost less than €100 (£85) and the sale will be open to all, on a first come, first served basis.

Tickets are already on sale for the Paralympic dressage, via the same website, priced from €15. New tickets go on sale today for the opening and closing ceremonies of both Games.

Of the 10 million tickets available for the Olympic Games, just under eight million have already been taken up.

