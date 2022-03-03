Horse sanctuaries facing five-figure repair bills after Storm Eunice





Storm-hit charities are facing the uphill task of rebuilding after severe weather caused thousands of pounds worth of damage.

The Horse Trust, in Buckinghamshire, is estimating a mid five-figure bill in uninsured losses, owing to structural damage, while Essex-based Remus Memorial Horse Sanctuary is estimating a repair bill of £34,500.

“We have never seen such devastation in such a short period of time – five field shelters were shattered, fences were flattened and tiles were ripped from roofs,” said Remus founder, Sue Burton.

“As a charity we’re still reeling from the pandemic and losing out on all that fundraising for such a long period of time, so for something like this to happen now… well, it’s beyond words.”

A spokesman for the Horse Trust said that damage to its structures are estimated to “surpass £30,000 in uninsured losses”.

“Storm Eunice wreaked havoc throughout the UK, having been recorded as one of the worst storms we have seen in decades. The impact it has had on our communities and already financially stretched charities has been devastating,” said the spokesman, adding the charity has been “overwhelmed with messages of support for both the horses and care team”.

“We all thank you for your incredible kindness, as we continue to work through the scale of the damage.

“As compassionate animal lovers and loyal friends of the Horse Trust, we know many of you feared, as did we, for the safety of our animals. We’re relieved to tell you that all the 126 horses, ponies and donkeys in our care were kept safe from danger thanks to the advance preparations and quick actions of our dedicated team.

“Sadly, although we prepared as much as we could, our team and horses were left terrified as we helplessly watched the storm rip through our exposed site, tearing apart many of the facilities the horses so desperately need.”

More than 1,700m of paddock and arena fencing and several field shelters have also been destroyed.

“Though we continue to remain hopeful, this has a direct impact on the income we need to look after all the residents in our care and to keep the Horse Trust running.”

For more information and to support the charities, visit: horsetrust.org.uk/emergency/ and www.justgiving.com/campaign/rebuild-remus-after-eunice

