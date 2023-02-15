Stables with mountain views, a tribute to a legend and other things the horse world is talking about





In the foothills

Do you and your horses fancy a move across the Channel? This huge farmhouse in southwest France has been catching eyes. The 17th century estate in Chélan, 100km from Toulouse, is near the foothills of the Pyrenees, just over an hour from Pau. It comprises two houses with a total of eight bedrooms, an indoor swimming pool, stables and just over 12 acres of land, not to mention the magnificent views.

Have a look round

A legend remembered

Britain’s first international fixture of the eventing season is paying tribute to the late eventing world champion Allstar B by naming a new hospitality enclosure in his honour. The Eventing Spring Carnival at Thoresby Park International (31 March to 2 April) is taking inspiration from Formula One’s Paddock Club for its new Allstar B enclosure. It will overlook the main arena, and riders and top professionals, including European champion Nicola Wilson, as well as Allstar B’s co-owner, leading coach Caroline Moore, and his 2018 world double gold medal-winning partner Ros Canter, will visit to give talks over the weekend.

A good read

