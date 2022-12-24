‘Hope and joy’: rescue ponies star in living nativity for families facing hardship this Christmas





A charity that brings together rescued equines to work with humans dealing with mental trauma brought joy to more than 300 people with a special Christmas event.

Stable Lives, which was recently honoured for the work it does with military veterans and their families at the Soldiering On awards, held a walk-through living nativity for children and families facing hardship, on 18 December.

The charity, based at Parbold Equestrian Centre in Lancashire, worked with the riding school, the church, local schools and its own band of volunteers, to create a day filled with festive cheer.

“The aim of the day is to bring together disadvantaged children and families in crisis, specifically financial or mental health,” charity director Carrie Byrom told H&H.

“It went brilliantly. We were so thrilled, it was a bit of a fight with the weather, because it’s been so cold. We went to great lengths to get a snow machine – and then it snowed as well!

“Well over 300 people came and we were just blown away by the children and their families.

“It’s the first year we’ve used a real donkey. Last year we had a pony, dressed up as a donkey, who was really quite cheeky!

“It was just amazing. We had about 35 volunteers in total, including a mix from our new youth group, and staff who came in on their days off to help out.”

Visitors were met at a yurt with some festive goodies, then walkedthrough the nativity, which featured volunteers, ponies and dogs in costume, and the elves’ workshop. Father Christmas was also there to meet every visitor.

“These are families that are probably not going to get any presents at Christmas, and so all go home with a bag of seven gifts,” said Carrie.

The charity’s intention, through the Christmas event and its year-round work, is to inspire “hope and joy even in the darkest of times”.

Stable Lives runs equine courses for military veterans and their families dealing with mental trauma, using rehabilitated rescue ponies and horses.

Each person is assigned their own equine, meaning they are able to build a bond with that animal. That horse-human partnership, mutual understanding and respect provides a grounding for people to reflect on their own lives and rebuild.

Carrie is also passionate about showing the “quiet good” horses are doing, and with the spotlight on public perception and acceptance of equestrianism, the mutual good work that is happening to support humans and giving horses the best possible lives.

The charity has a “real mix” of equines, from small ponies to a rescue horse who is about to step up to advanced medium dressage.

“We want to show that no matter how dark the past has been and the cards you have been dealt, that there’s hope and not to be limited by the past,” said Carrie.

“It’s really powerful to be able to [involve the horses] to talk about the darkest parts of people’s lives and give them hope and a vision for their future.”

