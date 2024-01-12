



Agria expands Nations Cup support

Insurance firm Agria has extended its support of top-level showjumping by signing a new multi-year title sponsor deal for the Nations Cup leg at Falsterbo Horse Show.

Agria was also recently announced as the new title sponsor of the Royal International Horse Show and the Nations Cup of Great Britain.

The new agreement with Falsterbo ensures the continuation of the prestigious competition on Swedish soil.

“It feels great that we, together with the Falsterbo Horse Show, can present a team competition at an international level with the best nations, in a year like this with many exciting events coming up. To be able to treat the Swedish audience to a genuine nail-biter is particularly exciting,” said Mikael Theorén, country manager at Agria.

The firm is signed up to sponsor the Agria Falsterbo Nations Cup from 2024 to 2028, and the collaboration will continue for the Falsterbo Derby qualifier, the Falsterbo Derby, and Icelandic horses.

“The Nations Cup has long been considered as one of the most prestigious competitions in international equestrian sports. This team jumping has been a cornerstone of the Falsterbo Horse Show since 1985, marking its 40th [running] this year,” said Jana Wannius, president of the organising committee of Falsterbo Horse Show.

“This year we are taking an exciting step into the future as we welcome Agria as our new long-term partner.

“This collaboration not only signifies the ongoing development of the event but also symbolises our commitment to maintaining a central role in international equestrian sports”

Neue Schule extends BETA International deal

Bitting company Neue Schule has confirmed a two-year extension of its title sponsorship of BETA (British Equestrian Trade Association) International.

The equestrian trade show will take place on 22-23 September at the National Agricultural Exhibition Centre in Stoneleigh.

The company has been the headline sponsor for 10 years and the extension will result in its celebrating the show’s 45th anniversary this year.

“Neue Schule has been sponsoring and supporting BETA International for 10 years,” said Neue Schule chief executive Sarfraz Mian.

“We feel BETA International is fundamental to the equestrian industry and is critical to its success. It’s important for networking and bringing companies together so they can see new products coming through, share ideas, meet suppliers and build and anticipate the business for the next season.”

BETA executive director Claire Williams said the organisation “cannot be more delighted” to continue the partnership for 2024 and 2025.

“We are indebted to Sarfraz and his team for their continued support of not just the show, but the trade too, as BETA International really does provide a true hub for our members and the rest of the trade to network, find out about the latest innovations and learn too,” she said.

“We have a lot planned for 2024 and we’re thrilled to have Neue Schule as a big part of it.”

Betfred expands sponsorship of The Derby

Bookmaker Betfred has grown its support of The Derby at Epsom, taking naming rights to the two-day festival and extending its partnership with The Jockey Club to “at least” 2026.

The new deal means the meeting will be known as The Betfred Derby Festival (31 May to 1 June).

“Our relationship with Betfred spans many years and many major races, and we are delighted to be strengthening our partnership at Epsom Downs still further following a brilliant first running of The Betfred Derby in 2023,” said Amy Starkey, managing director at Jockey Club Racecourses.

“Betfred’s support of British racing over many years is clear for all to see and we can’t wait to get cracking with Fred [Done, Betfred boss] and his team as we look to promote the greatest Flat race in the world in 2024 and beyond.”

Mr Done added: “Following on from a memorable two days at Epsom last year we are delighted to further develop our support of the Betfred Derby Festival and we very much look forward to working with Amy and her team to keep the fixture at the forefront of world racing.”

BetMGM in Ascot partnership

Ascot racecourse has announced that bookmaker BetMGM UK will sponsor the Clarence House Chase Raceday on 20 January.

The deal includes headline sponsorship of the Grade One feature contest, the £175,000 Grade 1 BetMGM Clarence House Chase, and five other races on the card.

Total prize money on offer at the BetMGM Clarence House Chase Raceday in 2024 will be a record £415,000 across the seven races, an increase of 13% from the £366,400 on offer the last time the meeting was held in 2022.

“It’s a proud moment for BetMGM to be title sponsor for this huge event in the racing calendar, further solidifying our commitment to horse racing. Now we just can’t wait to watch the action, hopefully with a fantastic battle between Jonbon and El Fabiolo!” said Sam Behar, UK director of BetMGM.

Felicity Barnard, commercial director and deputy chief executive at Ascot racecourse, added: “We are thrilled to welcome BetMGM on board as raceday sponsors at Ascot and look forward to working with them across the BetMGM Clarence House Chase Raceday.

“We are excited about growing this relationship with them and their support is crucial in helping us to deliver record-breaking prize money for the day. The BetMGM Clarence House Chase is always one of the highlights of the season and it is shaping up to be another high-class running of the race.”

Lycetts renews Deutsch sponsorship

Equine and bloodstock insurance brokers Lycetts has renewed its sponsorship deal with British National Hunt jockey Charlie Deutsch.

“I’m delighted by the investment Lycetts has made in me. Its belief and encouragement are hugely important, and will help me achieve my potential,” said Charlie.

Lycetts regional director William McCarter added: “We feel talent should be encouraged, and our backing of Charlie, and our other jockeys, is just one of the ways we support the racing industry.”

