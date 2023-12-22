



Westgate Laboratories partners with grooms and employers organisations

The British Grooms Association (BGA) and the Equestrian Employers Association (EEA) has partnered with parasite control experts Westgate Laboratories.

Lucy Katan, executive director of the BGA and EEA, said “We are excited to welcome Westgate Labs as one of our sponsors. We share a passion for innovation and education, so it is great news for our members that they will learn about targeted and sustainable worm control.”

The aim is to raise awareness over issues including wormer resistance, and to educate equestrians about why testing should be used for parasite management.

Westgate Laboratories communications and marketing director Claire Shand said the company is “delighted” to support “the fantastic work of the BGA and EEA”.

“Grooms are such an integral but often vulnerable part of the workforce on the front line of horse care and deserve recognition and representation for the invaluable services they provide,” she said.

“By backing our industry professionals, we can give them the tools to tackle the important issue of wormer resistance head-on, one of the biggest challenges

currently facing equine health.

“It’s a collaboration that feels very aligned, representing our shared dedication to the wellbeing of our horses and the professionals who care for them, and in doing so contributing to a thriving and sustainable industry.”

Blair Castle Horse Trials names charity of the year for 2024

World Horse Welfare has been chosen as Blair Castle Horse Trials’ charity of the year for 2024.

Nicky Townshend, of Atholl Estates which hosts the international fixture (22 to 25 August), said World Horse Welfare’s work on promoting responsible equestrian sport is something that the event is also passionate about.

“Defender Blair Castle International Horse Trials are pleased to be supporting World Horse Welfare as official event charity in 2024,” she said. “We are hoping anyone buying tickets will want to support their work – including their Belwade Farm Rescue and Rehoming Centre in Aboyne.”

Visitors are being offered the option of making a donation of £4 or more, per ticket, to World Horse Welfare when they buy tickets to the 2024 event.

World Horse Welfare chief executive Roly Owers said: “As supporters of ethical horse sport, long-time attendees at Blair Horse Trials and sponsors of a fence on the cross-country course, we are so pleased to be able to cement this relationship by becoming charity of the year.

“Where horses’ welfare is always put first, equestrian sport such as eventing can be an amazing demonstration of the horse-human partnership. We look forward to seeing examples of this during the event and look forward to working with Blair Castle estates in the run-up.”

Al Shira’aa new presenting partners at Bolesworth

Al Shira’aa stables has been confirmed as new presenting partners of the 2024 Bolesworth International Horse Show (6 to 16 June).

The UAE-based operation has been a long-standing partner of Bolesworth’s equestrian events.

“As we head into our fourth year of partnership with Bolesworth, I am immensely excited for a two-week tour to take place in June at the best facility in the United Kingdom for the sport, our young horses, owners, trainers and riders,” said HH Sheikha Fatima Bint Hazza Al Nahyan, of Al Shira’aa.

“Bolesworth and Al Shira’aa share synonymous values in horse welfare, putting on a fantastic show and providing a standard where everything is possible. I very much look forward to our collaboration as presenting partner in 2024.

“We hope to open more avenues and recognition for the fantastic country that is the UAE, where the Al Shira’aa Horse Show takes place annually and we welcome all of our friends from the UK to the UAE with open arms.”

Bolesworth managing director Nina Barbour added: “We’re delighted to be continuing our partnership with our friends from Al Shira’aa in 2024. We’re connected in our passion for the sport and the development of young horses for the world stage and are excited to be presenting two weeks of international sport at this year’s Bolesworth International.”

British Horse Feeds in three-year title deal for new series

British Horse Feeds has signed a three-year sponsorship agreement with the Irish Draught Horse Society to be title sponsor of a new showing series.

The new British Horse Feeds Irish Draught Horse Society (GB) Ridden Championship Series comprises 12 qualifying shows between March and June, culminating in the final at the Agria Royal International Horse Show at Hickstead (27 July).

The aim is to promote and highlight the breed, giving purebred Irish Draughts and Irish Draught Sport Horses (minimum 25% Irish Draught) the chance to qualify for the Royal International.

Simon Gaskin, sponsorship and marketing manager at Hickstead, said the venue is “delighted” to be involved in the series and to host the final.

“It is extremely important to safeguard the Irish Draught’s longevity and the inclusion of Irish Draught categories in the Royal International is in perfect harmony with our shared dedication to preserving and elevating this extraordinary breed,” he said.

New sponsorship for pony showjumper

Pony showjumper Poppy Dorise has secured sponsorship from Pessoa Saddles.

Poppy became the youngest ever qualifier for the HOYS Blue Chip Newcomers second round at the age of nine this year, and has had much success in top 128cm and 138cm classes.

Poppy’s ponies will be kitted out with Pessoa Pony Legend Saddles, plus bridles and other tack.

“I am so happy to be partnering with Pessoa Saddles. I already ride in their saddles as I believe they’re the best choice for my ponies, but I am so excited to try all the other equipment too. I feel very grateful to have their support as I continue to pursue my passion for showjumping,” said Poppy.

LeMieux sponsors Yasmin Ingham

World champion Yasmin Ingham has signed a sponsorship deal with LeMieux.

“I am so excited to be joining team LeMieux,” said Yasmin. “Riding day, in day out, long days competing and training, I need to feel comfortable, as well as look smart, and LeMieux definitely ticks those boxes. The same applies to my horses’ wardrobe – the regulation of their body temperature, comfort and durability, as well as looking smart is so important.”

LeMieux managing director Dan Mahoney said the company is “delighted” to welcome Yasmin.