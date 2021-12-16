



Martin Fuchs got off to an amazing start in the London International Horse Show jumping by taking the first two classes of the event.

The 2021 European Championships individual silver and team gold medallist took the first class, the 1.50m Santa Stakes, on The Sinner, barely a tenth of a second faster than Germany’s Max Kuhner on EIC Coriolis Des Isles, then the 1.45m Christmas Pudding Speed Stakes on Tam Tam Du Valon, just over a fifth of a second faster than Ben Maher on Ginger-Blue.

“It’s an amazing start really, it’s so nice to win two classes at the London ‘Olympia’ horse show,” said Martin, who was early to go in a class bristling with speedy riders.

“I knew my horse Tam Tam is very fast so I thought I’d give it a go; I wanted to put pressure on my colleagues. And it worked out really well.”

Martin praised Guilherme Jorge’s track, with its “nice turns and lines”, adding that the stride he took out after the combination was about the only place that could be done, but said things got tense near the end.

“Ben [Maher] was really quick and last to go but I was just a little bit faster,” he said. “I was watching the others, especially Guy Williams, Emanuele Gaudiano and Ben, I was watching very closely!”

Martin said the 14-year-old Ogrion Des Champs x Quidam De Revel gelding “always does his job”, and the plan is to jump him in the 1.50m class on Sunday, and Monday’s speed class.

He also praised the facilities for the London Horse Show jumping at the ExCeL, adding: “They’re great; it’s beautiful, and when you’re in the ring, it feels the same as London Olympia. The infrastructure is better than the old place. It’s not yet the same feeling here but I’m sure it will get more and more cosy over the weekend. The crowd in London is always amazing.”

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.