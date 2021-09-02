‘Someone must know something’: #findourfoal appeal to find missing filly





A desperate appeal has been launched to find a newborn foal who it is believed has been taken from her field.

Welsh section D filly Bartonhill The Prettiest Star, born on 24 August, disappeared from her field in Holsworthy, Devon, sometime between Saturday evening (28 August) and Sunday lunchtime (29 August).

Owner Nikki Tozer told H&H Star had been in the field with her mother Rhonda and Nikki’s herd of 12, including other mares and foals.

“I went to the field on Sunday and couldn’t see Star. I phoned a friend and we spent hours searching for her. We looked in hedges, ditches, and everywhere we could think of. I came to the conclusion she must have been taken,” she said.

“Rhonda is a first-time mum and I don’t think she knows what’s going on. But she’s obviously distressed, and her milk will dry up soon.”

Nikki had a professional drone pilot visit the field on Monday to help with the search but there were no signs of Star, and as of today (2 September) no information or sightings have been reported.

“I phoned the police and we’ve set up a Facebook group to try and make as many people aware as possible that she’s missing using the hashtag #findourfoal. People have been changing their profile picture to her picture and sharing the page,” said Nikki.

“I’m absolutely distraught. Someone must know something, and I can only hope they will feel guilty, do the right thing and just put her back. Time is running out and we need her home.”

Star is light chestnut with a star on her head, snip on her nose and has two white socks on her hind legs.

A spokesman for Devon & Cornwall Police said anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting crime reference CR/074893/21.

