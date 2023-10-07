‘He likes going to the fun fair’: reigning Royal International champion continues form at HOYS





Simon Reynolds and Rowena Stephenson’s upstanding lightweight Copenhagen (Teddy) were the deserving victors of The Harrod and Coles Family 2023 HOYS cob championship at the Horse of the Year Show (HOYS).

The uber-consistent 1o-year-old adds his name to the hall of fame by becoming one of the few show cobs to win both HOYS and Royal International (RIHS) titles in the same year.

“Of course, there was pressure, there always is, but I have a lot of confidence in Teddy,” said Simon, who last took the overall cob tricolour at HOYS back in 2001 riding Teletubbs, who was also RIHS champion earlier that season. Simon’s wife Natalie was a three-time HOYS cob champion with Cassanova and Simon has also been reserve here riding Morrows Marksman.

“Teddy holds it together well and he enjoys it. He likes going to the fun fair if you will, but he never gets over excited.”

Teddy has been the runner up at HOYS and the RIHS in previous years, but the well-mannered grey has enjoyed his best season yet.

“He consistently shows up and gives 100%,” Simon added. “That is a rare commodity in any athlete, whether playing tennis or football, or you’re a show horse!

“Like a fine wine, he’s gotten better as he’s gotten older. He’s not a marmite cob, he’s always been in the top few.”

Jayne Ross continued her epic week of results by finishing second and reserve in the lightweights and in the championship with low-milage eight-year-old Randalstown Aristocrat, owned by the Roberts family.

