



1. Super silver medals in Herning

Hot on the heels of Sir Lee’s bronze medal-winning performance on Wednesday, grade III para rider Natasha Baker and grade V rider Sophie Wells both went one step further yesterday to take the individual silver medals at the Orifarm Healthcare FEI World Para Dressage Championships. The competition for the team medals gets under way today – with grades I, II, and IV in action – followed by grades III and V on Saturday. This test also serves as the second qualifier for the individual freestyle, featuring the top eight combinations from each grade, on Sunday.

Catch up with all the para dressage news

2. Who will bring home team gold in the Agria FEI World Showjumping Championships?

After two action-packed days of competition in the Stutteri Ask stadium, this evening the team medals will be decided between the top 10 teams through to the final. Should the leading two teams be equal on faults at the end, there will be a jump-off, and the team medals will be presented. The British Equestrian jumping team currently sits in sixth place, with Ben Maher and Faltic HB and Scott Brash and Hello Jefferson delivering faultless rounds yesterday. Sweden remains in provisional gold, France in silver, and Germany has moved up into bronze.

Catch up with yesterday’s showjumping action

3. The difficult topic of euthanasia

A racehorse trainer has spoken out about humane euthanasia after taking the decision to give two of her horses a peaceful end at home, having tried everything to give them happy lives. Dual-purpose trainer Jo Davis said having the horses put down “broke” her, but said there are “far worse fates than death”. Quality of life is a topic that has been long discussed by welfare experts and vets, and Jo said people need to take responsibility for their horses.

Read the full story here

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.