



The medals keep coming for Britain with Sophie Wells and Natasha Baker each securing individual silver in their respective results tables at the Orifarm Healthcare FEI World Para Dressage Championships.

Find out how the para dressage action played out between the white boards in Herning this afternoon (11 August)…

Belgium’s Michèle George and her ‘princess’ Best of 8 dazzled the judges to take a world title

Sophie Wells and Don Cara M shone to bag Britain’s sixth medal of the World Championships so far

Dutch team stalwarts Frank Hosmar and Alphaville N.O.P took world bronze – 10 years after their first senior championship medals as a partnership

Australia’s Emma Booth booked her place in Sunday’s freestyle following a rollercoaster journey to Herning

Keystone Dawn Chorus channelled her inner Glamourdale to win world silver with Natasha Baker

A home-side favourite continued Denmark’s purple streak between the white boards, heading the grade III individual World Para Dressage Championships results to secure individual gold

Just to be at Herning was a result for Canada’s Bert Sheffield and her “heart horse” Fairuza, after the mare recovered from a mystery illness earlier this year

H&H’s para rider of the day is Nicole Johnsen

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.