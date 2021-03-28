Boost for riders in the east as new show venue to open this spring





A Hertfordshire polo club has undergone a revamp to create a new equestrian centre opening this spring.

Silver Leys Polo Club has been developed over the last 12 months to transform into a mixed equestrian facility, close to Bishop Stortford on the Herts/Essex border.

This is welcome news for riders, given the spate of competition centre closures in the region over the last 10 years, including Towerlands, Patchetts and Norton Heath.

The venue’s spring calendar starts in April, with affiliated dressage from May, as well as showing, showjumping, polo, Pony Club, polocrosse, mounted games, plus private seminars and lessons.

“We’ve worked really hard to create a first-class equestrian home in Hertfordshire,” said general manager Alec Banner-Eve.

“Polo is the heart of Silver Leys but we wanted to open our beautiful venue to as many equestrians as possible as well as local families and visitors who, I am sure, will thoroughly enjoy watching the many disciplines on offer, as well as the delicious hospitality offerings.”

The 130-acre venue has a 100x45m floodlit arena, an all-weather exercise track, stables, three polo pitches and two renovated clubhouses.

It also features a restaurant and will host physio, Pilates and personal training.

The venue’s aim is to serve “competitors and spectators alike”, and it has also launched a membership option.

The first equestrian show date is unaffiliated dressage on 24-25 April, with the first British Dressage competition scheduled for 20 May.

For more information, visit: silverleyspolo.com

