Showing at London International, HOYS qualifiers and other things the horse world is talking about





1. Showing ‘coming home’ to London International Horse Show

As reported by H&H in November, London International Horse Show (LIHS) organisers have worked with some of showing’s governing bodies to create a new series, which will comprise classes for “everything from hacks and cobs, to cradle stakes and coloured ponies”. Qualifiers will take place at county and agricultural shows, with a full list of hosts to be released mid-February. The 20 finals will take place at LIHS in December.

Now we are seeing the response from organisers, which has been very positive.

As BSHA chair Nigel Hollings said:“It will be a great experience for finalists to compete at LIHS – showing started in the capital with the London International Horse Show at Olympia, holding many classes when it started in 1907, so the circle is now complete with showing coming home.”

2. HOYS clarifies rules over qualifiers

Meanwhile, some shows have raised concerns about a rule that prevents certain Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) and London International Horse Show (LIHS) showing qualifiers being held at the same competition.

The HOYS terms state that any show holding British Show Pony Society (BSPS) and British Show Horse Association (BSHA) show series qualifiers for LIHS 2023 will not be permitted to run any HOYS qualifiers at the same show.

A spokesperson for HOYS organiser Grandstand said: “We understand that the intention is for the LIHS showing series to be allocated to local agricultural shows, and therefore not those with existing HOYS qualifiers. It is for this reason that the extension of the HOYS wording should not impact the individual shows.”

The spokesperson added that Grandstand has been contacted by three shows that have been allocated a non-ridden HOYS qualifier, and on this basis HOYS has “agreed” to review.

3. Puzzling part-theft of trailer

It’s a terrible experience having anything stolen – but imagine your surprise if you went to hitch up your trailer, only to find thieves had stripped out partitions, breach bars and a spare wheel, but left the box itself behind.

Norfolk Constabulary is appealing for witnesses or information relating to the theft of a trailer’s contents, in Thurning, last Saturday night (14 January).

