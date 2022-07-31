



The young horse classes at the Royal International Horse Show concluded in super style with a win for a British rider on a British-bred horse.

Sally Goding took the seven- and eight-year-old final in the International Arena on her homebred eight-year-old mare Spring Willow.

The combination were last to go, of three from each age group in the jump-off, and the game little chestnut showed her class to finish 0.04 of a second ahead of Cortizo Goncalves de Azevedo Filho on Sierra Du Piedroux Z.

“I’m really happy,” Sally said. “She’s home-bred too, so it’s extra special.

“She’s very feisty and she absolutely loves it; the bell goes and she’s off. She likes to do things her own way — she doesn’t always listen to me but she’s usually right!”

Sally and Spring Willow had won the first qualifier for this final, then Sally used the second as a schooling round, finishing fourth.

“There was no pressure today and it was a big track for her,” she said. “Luckily I got a good draw so was able to watch a few. She’s so springy, and you can change your mind at the last minute; she thinks quicker than I do!”

The Luidam Elite mare, who won the seven-year-old championship at Hickstead last summer, and the senior Foxhunter second round at the Al Shira’aa Derby meeting last month, will be aimed at the Bolesworth Young Horse Championships next month.

“She’s lovely,” Sally added. “So easy, always excited, always happy and up for doing something, thrives on exercise — and she’s very greedy, she’ll do anything for a treat!”

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.