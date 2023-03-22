Serious injuries at a trot-up, Rupert Campbell-Black and other things the horse world is talking about





Investigation into trot-up incident

Calls for change have been made after a rider suffered broken ribs and a lacerated liver when her horse kicked her during an international trot-up. Lisa Marriott was taken to hospital and was in intensive care after the incident at Addington CDI on 16 March. Craig Messenger, who was at Addington with Dan Watson, is a friend of Lisa’s and saw the incident.“I know the horse and he doesn’t normally get buzzy at trot-ups,” Craig told H&H. “He got scared and bolted, she tried to hang on, as anyone would, and ended up behind him. She got kicked straight in the stomach with both back legs.”

Rupert Campbell-Black has been found

The cast has been revealed for the hotly anticipated Disney+ TV adaptation of Jilly Cooper’s Rivals, with news that filming has started in the UK. Doctor Who’s David Tennant, Poldark actor Aidan Turner, Inbetweeners star Emily Atak and EastEnders icon Danny Dyer are among the top British talent confirmed for the eight-part series. And the search for the “dangerously charismatic” Rupert Campbell-Black is complete, with Alex Hassell taking on the role of the “dashing ex-Olympian, Tory MP and incorrigible rake”. Jilly, who is also an executive producer of the series, said she is “utterly enchanted” to announce the “all-star line-up” for Rivals.

Fancy running a riding school?

If you’re looking to get into the riding school business, you might be interested in this property. Cragside Stables, Hexham, Northumberland, is a ready-to-go equestrian centre in a sought-after tourist area, and is operating as a profitable riding school, while also running a successful online retail business on site. There is also residential accommodation in the form of a high-quality Scandinavian lodge with three bedrooms, all for under £600,000.

