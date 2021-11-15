Sentencing of man who hit yearling, and other things the horseworld is talking about





1. The sentencing of a man filmed abusing a yearling

A man filmed “repeatedly beating” a pony with a plastic pole in a supermarket car park while saying “it’s gotta learn” has been sentenced to 10 weeks’ imprisonment, suspended for 12 months, following an RSPCA prosecution. John Reid, 31, of Bartholomew Road, Morecambe, was sentenced at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court on 3 November after pleading guilty to causing unnecessary suffering and failing to meet the needs of a yearling pony called Pebbles. The video footage is upsetting, as were the coniditions in which the pony was being kept. Pebbles is now in the care of the RSPCA.

2. Not enough happening about the impact of fireworks

The latest parliament debate on fireworks was described as “progress”, despite the fact the Government has no plans to introduce tougher legislation. On 8 November, MP Elliot Colburn led the debate of the 2020 petition, calling for the sale and use of fireworks to be limited to organisers of licensed displays, which was signed by 301,610 people. This is the fifth parliament debate on a fireworks petition since 2016. Every year we report horse deaths and injuries caused by fireworks, hundreds of thousands sign petitions, and there is a debate. Why is nothing changing?

3. This cool little horse

In much happier news, a 15.1hh speed horse, Catoki, has turned out to be quite the puissance specialist and is delighting fans taking on the big wall with style despite his comparatively diminutive stature. “Who would have thought – puissance specialist Catoki?” says US showjumper McLain Ward who shared puissance victory at Washington International Horse Show. The wall was raised to 1.95m for the third round where the three remaining contenders, McLain with 12-year-old Catoki, Daniel Coyle on Imar and Brazilian Santiago Lambre riding The Diamant Rose Z, all faulted.

