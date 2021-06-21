‘No grand prix this horse can’t win’: Scott Brash makes history in Stockholm





Scott Brash made history this weekend as he recorded his 13th Longines Global Champions Tour (LGCT) grand prix win.

Scott rode Hello Jefferson to victory in the LGCT grand prix in Stockholm, Sweden, yesterday (20 June), as the pair beat Edwina Tops-Alexander and Fellow Castlefield in a “nail-biting climax”. American rider Spencer Smith took his first LGCT podium in third on Quibelle.

An LGCT spokesman said it was an “exceptional” evening in front of enthusiastic Swedish fans as the world‘s best riders and horses “went into combat” in the Olympic stadium, which hosted the 1912 Games. The leg was the fifth in the 2021 series.

Spencer Smith was the pathfinder in the jump-off of four riders. While he set the pace, he collected four faults by taking down the back rail in the double. Taking a stride out to the last, he crossed the finish line in 39.58 seconds. Next to go Carlos Lopez and CG Arrayan took some risks with a tight turn but this did not pay off, as the pair picked up eight faults in a time of 40.29 seconds.

Penultimate combination Scott and Jefferson kept the round “smooth and tight” as they notched up the first double clear of the class in 39.81 seconds. Last to go Edwina lost “crucial milliseconds” on her new ride in the second half of the round and the pair settled for a clear in 40.87.

The win, Scott’s first of the 2021 series, means he has now qualified for the LGCT super grand prix at the Prague Playoffs in November, and he now sits in second place on the LGCT rankings, behind Swedish rider Peder Fredericson.

Scott, who is longlisted for the British Tokyo showjumping team with Hello Jefferson, said he was delighted with the win and described Lady Kirkham and Laddy Harris’ 12-year-old gelding as “amazing”.

“He has so much quality and I finally feel our partnership coming through; I feel there is no grand prix this horse can’t win,” he said. “We just missed out in Madrid and I was thinking it was going to be another unlucky year, but it’s great to be part of the exciting super grand prix.”

“It was an amazing crowd, especially when the Swedish guys ride they really get behind them and it’s great to feel that bit of atmosphere again at the shows, it brings the best out in the competitors.”

The spokesman said that having just missed out on the win in Madrid, (21-23 May) it was a “fairytale ending” for Scott and Hello Jefferson. The tour continues this week in Paris (25-27 June).

