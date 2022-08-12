



The rest of the Orifarm Healthcare FEI World Para Dressage Championships are being live-streamed on the FEI YouTube channel — and tonight’s Agria FEI World Showjumping Championships will be on Eurosport.

Live coverage of the para championships has been running today (12 August) on the FEI’s YouTube, and Eurosport 2 has live coverage of the showjumping team final this evening from 7.50pm UK time, as well as coverage of Sunday’s individual final from 9pm.

Eurosport is included in many television subscription packages.

A British Equestrian spokesman said: “It’s great that anyone who wants to can tune in to see the para championships, and the amazing sport they offer. It may be something some people wouldn’t consider but if they have the chance to view it free, they might have a look and enjoy what goes on, especially on Sunday for the freestyle; this is the pinnacle of the sport, it’s the World Championships.”

She added: “Many subscribers will get Europort; it’s not totally free but it is more available to people.”

Britain is in sixth place going into today’s competition, and retains yesterday’s order so Ben Maher and Faltic HB, who are in sixth place individually at this stage, are first to go for the team. The 25 combinations who are only competing as individuals go first, then the first team rider, Marlon Modolo Zanotelli of Brazil, on Like A Diamond Van Het Schaeck, is due in the ring at about 10.05pm local time (9.05pm UK time).

World Showjumping Championships standings after day two

Sweden: 3.69 France: 5.44 Germany: 11.76 Netherlands 13.31 Belgium 13.49 Great Britain 14.66 Switzerland 14.83 Canada 15.56 Ireland 17.15 Brazil 17.29

