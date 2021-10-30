Scam warnings over online tack shop using details of dissolved company





Equestrians have been urged to avoid an online tack shop that is using the name and contact details of a company that ceased trading in 2012.

H&H has been contacted by a legitimate business that says it has become aware of a number of people who have bought from Great Equine Tack and not received their goods.

The legitimate-business owner told H&H five people have contacted him, believing his business to be related to Great Equine Tack, when this is not the case.

“There’s nothing at point of order to make you think it’s us but on the bank statement or online banking, it says our name,” the owner said.

“With the first couple of people, we didn’t realise what was going on. This is a bigger issue than we thought.”

The business owner wants people to be aware of the website, which has a number of unusual features.

In the “about us” section, it gives the name and Gloucestershire address of a business that was dissolved in 2012. Some product reviews on the site appear to have been copied and pasted from another website, one including the other site’s name.

Great Equine Tack also states in its terms and conditions that “Services shall be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of Delaware”, although the address given is in England, and refers to “hiring a vehicle from us” in the privacy policy, although vehicle hire does not appear to be a service offered by Great Equine Tack.

The legitimate-business owner told H&H he had contacted the suppliers of some of the products listed on Great Equine Tack and those he spoke to said they do not supply this business.

It is understood that police have been contacted. H&H emailed Great Equine Tack, using the email address given on the website, but has not had a response.

