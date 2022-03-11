Savvy social-media equestrians and other things the horse world is talking about





1. The California equine herpes virus outbreak

Competition has been closed down in California owing to an on-going EHV-1 outbreak, which began last month. Seven horses who were suffering with the neurological form of the virus have been put down to date, and cases have been reported in eight counties. A US Equestrian (USEF) spokesman said when competition returns more horses will be tested, and as EHV-1 lies dormant in many horses, an increase in positive cases is expected – but additional testing will allow UEF to mitigate the spread of the virus and safeguard horses. Although hunter/jumper competitions are expected to return around the first week of April, and other equine competitions before the end of March, the San Juan Capistrano leg of the showjumping Nations Cup due to take place in May has been cancelled.

2. Making money on social media

Taking part in an expensive sport can take its toll, but H&H has investigated how riders and equestrian influencers can make money thanks to social media. TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube are among the platforms that content creators can earn from with the use of paid posts, affiliate schemes and subscriptions. Being social media-savvy can have huge benefits, and if you spend a lot of time on social media and enjoy sharing content, why not make it pay?

3. Equestrian deals

If you are looking to save money on purchases for you and your horse, look no further. We have rounded up some of the best equestrian deals on the market right now including money off Ariat boots, and a number of discounts on products including supplements, saddle pads and rugs.

