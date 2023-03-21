Sad news from Pippa Funnell and William Fox-Pitt, plus other things the horse world is talking about





1. Farewell to an eventing great

Primmore’s Pride, who won three five-stars in the days of long-format eventing and won two Olympic medals with Pippa Funnell, was put down yesterday (20 March), aged 30. An outstanding horse who was talented both on the flat and over fences in the days when long-format eventing included the roads and tracks and steeplechase phases, “Kiri” won two of the three legs of Pippa’s famous Rolex Grand Slam in 2003 – Kentucky in the spring and Burghley in the autumn. Pippa said he was the horse “right from the first day I sat on him that I knew would become a champion.”

2. Further sad eventing news

There was also sad news from the yard of William Fox-Pitt, whose five-star ride Oratorio died of a suspected heart attack at Lincolnshire Horse Trials on Sunday (19 March). William said: “Oratorio flew the first part of the cross-country course, feeling amazing and making it all seamless. But then the worst happened; we were galloping towards the last fence and he collapsed. It was out of nowhere, he was one minute feeling fantastic and next minute gone.” Our thoughts are with both riders, their teams and all connected with both horses.

3. A ‘precautionary’ recall of horse feed

Simple Systems Horse Feeds has recalled two batches of its Red Bag Grass Pellets as a “precautionary measure” following routine toxin testing. The batches are SSB-20221006-001 and SSB-202221007-001 – the batch number can be found printed at the top of the rear of the bag. “What we know at this early stage is a routine toxins screen has exceeded our action limit,” said a spokesman for the company. “We have chosen to implement a cautious approach whilst we investigate further. Additional testing is required to fully assess the issue. As these tests will take time to conclude, we are asking customers to stop feeding Red Bag Grass Pellets from two potentially affected batches.”

