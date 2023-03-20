Feed recalled as ‘precautionary measure’ following routine toxin testing





An equestrian feed manufacturer has recalled two batches of pellets as a “precautionary measure” following routine toxin testing.

Simple Systems Horse Feeds announced today (20 March) it had recalled two batches of its Red Bag Grass Pellets. A spokesman said all other products and batches are unaffected.

“While we have had no related concerns raised by customers, we are committed to offering the highest quality feeds. As such we have chosen to implement a cautious approach whilst we investigate further,” said the spokesman.

“Additional testing is required to fully assess the issue. As these tests will take time to conclude, we are asking customers to stop feeding Red Bag Grass Pellets from two potentially affected batches.”

The batches are: SSB-20221006-001 and SSB-202221007-001. The batch number can be found printed at the top of the rear of the bag.

“We have so much more we would like to learn around this issue. What we know at this early stage is a routine toxins screen has exceeded our action limit,” said the spokesman.

“The initial indication is that the cause is natural, happening in the field pre-harvest and drying. A result of the extreme drought in the UK last summer, and potentially the specific species of grass, used only in our Red Bag Grass Pellets.”

The spokesman added that any potential negative effect to a horse would lie with feeding “well in excess” of Simple Systems Horse Feeds’ recommendations and “over a long period of time”.

Anyone who has either of the batches is asked to email redbag@simplesystem.co.uk with their name, postcode, telephone number, and the date and location of purchase. A suitable alternative feed will be offered as a replacement.

“We pride ourselves in our ethics and quality. We will always be honest with our customers. We value your trust and support. Your horses come first and foremost in everything that we do,” said the spokesman.

“If you have any concerns with your feeding, please don’t hesitate to contact our feed line on 01284 810 043.”

