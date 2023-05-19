Recalled horse feed returns to shelves following ‘rigorous testing’ over toxin concerns





A horse feed has returned to the shelves, eight weeks after it was recalled as a “precautionary measure” over toxin concerns.

Simple System Horse Feeds announced in March it had recalled two batches of its Red Bag Grass Pellets. At the time the company said it had not had any concerns raised by customers, but had chosen to implement a “cautious approach” while it investigated further after a routine toxin screen had exceeded the company’s action limit.

In a statement today (19 May) Simple System confirmed the Red Bag Grass Pellets are “safe to feed” and adhere to the company’s “strict quality criteria”.

“Red Bag Grass Pellets are tested for mycotoxins throughout harvest by our grower, long before the product reaches our bags. Our routine testing, out of harvest season, allows us to check other potential risks, as well as a confirmation of our grower’s testing routines. After further extensive testing across every batch of Red Bag Grass Pellets, and rigorous re-testing of the original two batches, we simply could not repeat the anomaly result,” read the statement.

“Our investigation included more detailed and time-consuming testing, as well as an examination of the original testing methods. We also conducted an in-depth review with our grower of the harvesting, drying and storage methods used. Their extensive records were as thorough as we have come to expect and reinforce the confidence we have in their product quality.”

Simple System Horse Feeds marketing manager Stacey Lascelles said the Red Bag Grass Pellets are available to order again.

“We thank our customers for their patience and understanding during our investigation. We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience this has caused and for the disruption to horses’ feeding routines,” she said.

“Simple System is dedicated to bringing you the very best feed for your horses. We pride ourselves on our ethics and quality and will always be honest with our customers.”

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.