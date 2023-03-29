Sad news from Michael Owen’s yard and other things the horse world is talking about





Deep sadness

A member of staff died while at work at Michael Owen’s Manor House Stables yesterday morning (28 March).

The female employee died “despite the best efforts of all involved” at the Cheshire yard, home to trainer Hugo Palmer and owned by the former England footballer.

“It is with deep sadness that we have to announce that a much valued member of our team died at work this morning.” Manor House Stables said in a statement.

A chip off the old block

AP McCoy’s daughter Eve took the win in the Heusdens Schäffer CSI1* grand prix at the Sentower Park youth meeting in Opglabbeek, Belgium, last weekend, with her father’s Cocktail d’Azur. Four riders jumped clear in the first round of the 1.30m class but the 15-year-old rider and 11-year-old gelding were the fastest by three seconds.

Five-star eventing on the horizon

Eight British names and three world champions appear among the Land Rover Kentucky Three-Day Event entries for the five-star, which runs 26–30 April.

World champions Yasmin Ingham and Banzai Du Loir, who were second at the event last year, will return to the US venue next month. Tom McEwen will make his first trip to the Kentucky Horse Park with the Lamberts’ and Deirdre Johnston’s JL Dublin, the horse who won the European Championships with Nicola Wilson in 2021. Zara Tindall returns to the venue where she finished third in 2017 on High Kingdom, with Gleadhill House Stud’s Class Affair.

