Rugby legend Mike Tindall backs Riding for the Disabled Association in new event





Former British and Irish Lions centre Mike Tindall is throwing his weight behind the Riding for the Disabled Association’s (RDA) first charity sports dinner.

The rugby star, married to former world champion eventer Zara Tindall, is headlining the event at the Coventry Building Society Arena on Friday, 25 March.

The event is a new one for the RDA, and it is hoped some 300 guests will raise about £20,000 for the charity’s national training centre, in Shrewley, Warwickshire.

Money raised from the prize draws and silent and live auctions held during the evening will fund vital equipment at the centre, which is home to 12 horses who provide therapy to more than 85 people a week. Funds will also enable training of more RDA coaches, for which there is “huge demand”, a charity spokesman said.

The dinner, sponsored by Howden, will be hosted by TV and radio comedian and entertainer Jed Stone who is “renowned for his topical material and lightning ad-libs”.

RDA chief executive Ed Bracher said: “The difference that our horses make to so many disabled people’s lives shouldn’t be underestimated – riding helps develop core strength and coordination, and builds confidence and social skills.

“Our RDA volunteers and coaches are hugely supportive, and riders often say it’s like having a second family where they make new friends and can enjoy time with animals.

“The funds we raise from this event will go towards ensuring our national training centre supports the region’s disabled community, and with Mike Tindall, one of the most recognisable personalities of English rugby speaking at the dinner, we are hopeful of generating a healthy fundraising total.”

Jed Stone will interview Mike, who will tell stories of his elite career, “touching on how sport has the power to change lives – just like the RDA horses do for thousands of children and adults every week”.

