Two horses put down as more than 200 animals removed from Surrey farm

Two horses have been put down and more than 100 removed from a farm in Surrey after a large-scale RSPCA-led investigation yesterday (9 January).

The charity has confirmed that 204 animals were taken away in total, including 123 horses, eight donkeys and 59 dogs, owing to welfare concerns.

Two horses who were found collapsed at the site, in Ripley, were put down, as was one goat, but the RSPCA said the rest have been taken to animal centres.

H&H reported yesterday that equine and canine welfare charities were part of the operation, along with local authorities and Surrey Police. A large number of support vehicles had been sent to the site, including at least five large horseboxes.

A spokesman for the charity said: “On Wednesday (9 January) RSPCA officers joined Surrey Police to execute a warrant at a farm in Ripley, Surrey, under the Animal Welfare Act.

“In the RSPCA-led operation, 204 animals were removed, including 123 horses, eight donkeys and 59 dogs, due to welfare concerns.

“The investigation is now ongoing so we can’t go into any further detail at this time.

“However, we would like to thank Surrey Police, Guildford Borough Council, Bucks and Surrey Trading Standards, Bransby Horses, Redwings, the Horse Trust, the Donkey Sanctuary, World Horse Welfare, Dogs Trust and the vets who attended for their assistance.”

