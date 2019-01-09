Major equine welfare operation ongoing at Surrey farm

A large-scale operation involving police, local authorities and equine welfare charities has been taking place at a farm in Surrey.

The RSPCA has been joined by Surrey Police at a farm in Ripley to execute a warrant under the Animal Welfare Act.

A spokesman for the charity said it cannot provide any further detail while the investigation is ongoing.

But the RSPCA thanked the police, Guildford Borough Council, Bucks and Surrey Trading Standards, Bransby Horses, Redwings, the Horse Trust, the Donkey Sanctuary, World Horse Welfare, the Dogs Trust and vets who attended the scene for their help.

It is understood that there are a number of support vehicles at the scene, and that there are a large number of horses involved, as well as dogs.

More to follow.

