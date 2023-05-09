



Horses and ponies of a healthy weight will be celebrated in some showing classes at Royal Windsor Horse Show (11-14 May), in a move welcomed by vets.

The show and the Horse Trust are “delighted” to announce that the latter’s healthiest body condition awards will be presented in 14 classes.

H&H has reported on the awards, which have run at other major shows to “raise awareness of the importance of keeping all horses at a healthy weight”.

In the selected classes, horses and ponies will be assessed by experienced equine vets Lucy Penrose and Jane Nixon.

“The awards are a great initiative, rewarding horses who are in a healthy body condition in the ring,” Ms Penrose said. “I am happy to support these awards at Royal Windsor because I believe they are, alongside work from societies, making a positive influence in competing horses’ welfare.”

H&H reported that the British Equine Veterinary Association (BEVA) was concerned about overweight horses and ponies competing at Windsor 2022, but that it was hoped it would be a catalyst for change.

BEVA veterinary projects officer Lucy Grieve told H&H the association was pleased to see the show supporting “this excellent initiative”.

“While obesity is a serious issue across the UK equine population, it has been particularly disheartening to see overweight show horses being celebrated, despite the potentially serious health risks,” she said. “It’s time to call out those who continue to ignore the proven facts, to satisfy their own pleasure. There have been many equine charity initiatives and a lot of vets’ blood, sweat and tears devoted to educating owners about the debilitating consequences of horses’ carrying excess weight, especially the increased susceptibility to laminitis, which can be fatal.

“We would really like to see all sports and classes adopt this approach to recognising that healthy body condition is a must. Whether it is a cob, a ‘good doer’ or a retired companion, all horses and ponies rely on owners and carers to keep them at a healthy weight. Allowing an animal to become overweight to the point its life is at risk is no less cruel or neglectful than failing to feed it such that it is underweight and malnourished.

“Purportedly a nation of horse lovers, it is surely the duty of every one of us in the equine sector to help prevent unnecessary pain and suffering; we must all work together to ensure we acknowledge and prioritise health over appearances, without exception.”

Producer Vicky Smith, who will be competing a string of horses at Windsor, told H&H she supports the initiative.

“As a judge and competitor, I think it’s a great idea,” she said. “I think a lot of people feel pressure to have extra condition on their horses to fit in certain classes. I used to have eventers and my show horses are treated like them; they’re fit and have a varied routine. For me, it’s important to have balance; looking in condition, with good topline, and being fit and strong with muscle tone. It’s important people realise the difference between fit and fat and important they’re made aware. The societies do a great job; at judges’ conferences they’re clear fat horses should be penalised, and Windsor doing this can only be positive.”

Dr Nixon, who is also chair of the Showing Council and has spoken about the dangers of equine obesity, said: “The awards are important to me because they are working to address the serious problem of obesity in some show horses. I believe all horses deserve to be healthy and happy. I believe this program is making a real difference in the lives of some show horses, and I am proud to support it.”

Competitors at the show will also be able to take advantage of education, advice and resources about keeping horses and ponies at a healthy weight.

Jan Rogers, head of research and policy at the Horse Trust, said: “We get very upset by seeing photos of underweight horses in the media, but in reality, far more horses are obese than are underweight. This is worrying for vets who are finding that they must treat these horses with serious health conditions like equine metabolic syndrome and laminitis. People’s perceptions of what is a healthy weight have shifted towards the higher body condition scores. We would like to help to reset this balance.”

A spokesman for Royal Windsor added: “The welfare of horses participating at Royal Windsor is of paramount importance and we are delighted to welcome the Horse Trust’s healthiest body condition awards initiative to the show”.

The awards will be presented in the following classes:

Class 8: The NAF Five Star Lightweight Working Hunter

Class 9: The NAF Five Star Heavyweight Working Hunter

Class 28: Coloured, Native/Cob/Traditional In Hand Pony

Class 29: Coloured, Native/Cob/Traditional In Hand Horse

Class 17: Amateur Small and Lightweight Hunter

Class 18: Amateur Middleweight and Heavyweight Hunter

Class 102: Small Riding Horse

Class 103: Large Riding Horse

Class 104: BSPS Mountain & Moorland Ridden (Welsh Section C)

Class 105: BSPS Mountain & Moorland Ridden (Welsh Section D)

Class 106: BSPS Mountain & Moorland Ridden (Connemara, New Forest)

Class 107: BSPS Mountain & Moorland Ridden (Welsh Sections A and B)

Class 108: BSPS Mountain & Moorland Ridden (Dartmoor, Exmoor, Shetland)

Class 109: BSPS Mountain & Moorland Ridden (Dales, Fell, Highland)

