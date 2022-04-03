Royal carriage horse reunited with former friends in retirement





“Gentle” mare Maryland has joined her equine friends in retirement at the Horse Trust after a “wonderful career” serving at the Royal Mews.

“Mary”, a 15-year-old Cleveland Bay, arrived for her retirement alongside Windsor grey Storm, whose life-sized statue stands on the Long Walk in Windsor.

“Mary was one of the horses used to pick up high commissioners and ambassadors presenting their credentials to Her Majesty The Queen,” said a Horse Trust spokesman.

“While serving, Mary worked as a state ceremonial carriage horse, taking part in many important events such as state visits, state openings of parliament and Trooping the Colour.”

The spokesman added that Mary was described as a little “tricky”, but “really gentle” and “lovely” and from what they have seen so far, she is a very soft and friendly mare.

“She even pulled the carriage on many occasions with fellow Horse Trust resident, Sydney! It’s lovely how so many Horse Trust residents can be reunited with former friends during their retirements,” said the spokesman.

Mary and the “incredibly reliable” Storm arrived at the Horse Trust in March. Storm, too, has been reunited with other stablemates from his career, including former colleagues Claudia and Daniel.

Storm and Daniel pulled The Queen’s carriage together on the day of Her Majesty’s Diamond Jubilee in 2012, and a life-sized statue of the pair was commissioned in 2013 to commemorate the celebrations.

