‘Pony of a lifetime’ reclaims Royal International title 11 years after previous victory

An 18 year-old show pony repeated his winning formula at last weekend’s BHS Royal International Horse Show (RIHS), 11 years after winning the same class with another rider.

Roseview Limited Edition (Eddie) a 14.2hh British riding pony was in the ring on 29 July with owner Sarah Chandler’s 14-year-old son George.

The pair were competing in the BSPS Pretty Polly mixed height show pony Championships on the Sunday.

Eddie had won numerous championships in his five years with the Hertfordshire-based Chandler family with eldest son Harry.

Now aged 17, Harry has moved on to polo leaving Eddie for his younger brother to compete.

The pair were pulled in second out of a strong class of 22 including a Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) winner. After their show they were put up to first.

Eddie has competed at the RIHS for the last 15 years.

On 21 April he qualified at the area 15 competition for this year’s show. “We so thrilled he qualified that day because I already thought this could possibly be his last year,” said Sarah.

Eddie’s 2018 triumph was extra special as 11 years ago he won the same title with previous owner Ellie Kivlochan.

“Harry had tears in his eyes watching,” said Sarah Chandler, who herself started crying the next morning when the win finally sank in.

George and Eddie competed in hurricane-like conditions as the rain poured down on the Sunday.

A few days earlier his mother was competing in blistering heat in another ring on her elder son’s horse Basford Cavalier.

They were fourth in the amateur riding horses class and fifth in the riding horse championship.

But nothing could compare to Eddie’s triumph, which was the perfect finale to his showing career.

“We will still ride him, but he’s now going into semi-retirement with us. We all adore this very special pony and he will never leave us,” said Sarah.

Also watching Eddie’s final win was Lisa Street, a riding instructor who has followed the pony and taught many of his riders including the Chandler brothers.

Eddie was bred by Heather Banbury and his early showing career flourished with Zoe Cutmore.

In his first year with the Chandlers he qualified for HOYS at the South of England show with Harry, then aged 12.

“He’s been the pony of a lifetime,” said Sarah, who looks after the ponies herself.

This year “because of his age he took a bit longer” to get into show condition, Sarah said, adding: “I put a lot of work into it, but it’s so worthwhile when you do get success.”

