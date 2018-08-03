18 winners who reigned at the 2018 Royal International Horse Show

As we wave goodbye to one of the season’s biggest horse shows, the BHS Royal International Horse Show (RIHS), we take a look back at 20 superb combinations who dominated in the show ring.

Which duo gets your top award?

1. Cadlanvalley Buzby

Libby Grota rode the Welsh section B stallion to victory in the Ponies (UK) young rider championship.

2. Look Now

Stacey Clare Dean and her own Look Now dominated in the Mrs Candy Skewbald and Piebald amateur championship.

3. Merry Corner Mister Bui

Landing The Leeman Family show hunter pony supreme title was Harriet Dennisson on this big moving 15hh winner.

4. Bencreac Of Crolia

The stunning Highland stallion owned by Melanie Stanford and ridden by Matthew Cooper was victorious in the de la Hey family supreme ridden pony championship — this was the first time a native has won this prestigious title.

5. Glenkeeran Dance In The Deep

Camilla Davies and her own five-year-old hunter landed the amateur spoils.

6. Brookdale Limited Edition

Danielle Heath and the Guy Mears’ unstoppable maxi cob won their section.

7. Scott Creek Monarch Red Graffiti

This flashy stallion landed the BMHS supreme miniature horse championship with owner Leonie Wroe leading.

8. Uphill Freddie Fox

Chloe Heathcote and her mother’s gelding were winners of a mammoth BSPS mini mountain and moorland (M&M) first ridden class and stood section champions.

9. M.J.M Laszlo

Paulette Cooper’s M.J.M Laszlo won The Charles Owen supreme working hunter title under Louise Lyons.

10. Moluccas Bengal Beauty

BSPS supreme show pony champions were Isabella Whittle and the Team Jinks-produced 148cm bay gelding. The duo also stood reserve in the supreme pony crowning.

11. Westerdale Regal Max

Callum Potts rode Westerdale Regal Max to stand overall amateur riding horse champion.

12. Randalstown Rolex

Randalstown Rolex, owned by Nicola McConville and ridden by Liz Cheffings, was overall amateur cob champion.

13. Glencarrig Rocco and Shanbo Rory

Emma James (Glencarrig Rocco, right) pipped her sister Sophie James (Shanbo Rory) to the overall Ponies UK amateur M&M ridden crown.

14. Banview Scirocco

Martin Skelton’s catch ride ended up landing the David Bennett small hunter award.

15. View Point

Jill Day’s impeccable lightweight hunter was piloted by producer Rob Walker to take the Sacracen Horse Feeds hunter title.

16. Thistledown Vanilla Orchid

Ruby Brown rode the grey gelding to stand BSPS Pretty Polly home-produced mini champions

17. Diamonds Are Forever

Annabel Jenks’ large riding horse took the BHS supreme horse award for the second successive year.

18. Randalstown Musketeer

Victoria Hesford rode Mrs Twiston-Davies’ cob to take the Surrey Envelopes supreme cob honours.

