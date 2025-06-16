Ros Canter’s latest five-star win
Ros Canter has won her fifth five-star, taking the Longines Luhmühlen Horse Trials riding Izilot DHI. The result came down to a dramatic final phase in the showjumping. Ros jumped clear and inside the time, while overnight leaders Laura Collett and London 52 had the first part of the treble at fence 10, which was enough to give Ros the win.
“I’m a bit surprised, really – I’d have been absolutely delighted with second – we’re just so thrilled that ‘Isaac’ has come out again with confidence,” said Ros. “He hasn’t been an easy character, but he is a really, really genuine horse. Sometimes I think some people think he’s a bit naughty, but actually, he’s just really genuine, but also genuinely spooky.”
Olympic eventer’s farewell to horse who changed his life
Olympic event rider Sam Watson has paid tribute to his first top horse, Bushman, who Sam credits for changing his life while being his best friend.
The home-bred gelding spent his whole life with Sam, contesting the rider’s first youth championships and later four Badmintons, one Burghley, two World Championships and three European Championships. He then spent a happy retirement with the family before having to be put down this month aged 26.
“He was the ultimate footsteps in the sand partner,” said Sam. “There were times when I let him down more than usual and he found a way to carry us both home. He was brave, generous, sympathetic and he absolutely adored the sport.”
BBC’s Race Across the World winner eyes up Badminton grassroots
Amateur event rider Caroline Bridge, 61, and her son Thomas, 21, gained fame by winning BBC’s Race Across the World. Now they have another international adventure planned – but Caroline’s dream is to contest Badminton grassroots next year, too, having enjoyed a win in the BE90 at Little Downham this weekend.
“Thomas asked if I would go to Kazakhstan with him and I said ‘Where’s that?’. We’re going to do it with rucksacks and rough it, because we learned if you want to enjoy the country it’s about doing home stays and talking to the locals,” said Caroline.
But meanwhile, Caroline is having a great season eventing with Trinity O Really, finishing in the top three in their past six events, including a BE 90 win at Little Downham this weekend on their dressage score of 26.3.
“I really, really want to get to Badminton grassroots next year, so the Kazakhstan trip will be around the regional finals, and then as soon as we can we’ll fill a rucksack and take off,” said Caroline.
