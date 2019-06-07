Rising dressage star takes the reins on former British team horse

A talented young British rider has taken over the reins of the young rider European team horse Z Flammenco.

The 15-year-old Flemmingh gelding, who was the best British performer at the 2015 championships in Vidauban with Charlotte (Lottie) Fry, is now on lease to up-and-coming rider Lily Payne.

Lily, 14, has already built a successful career in the children-on-horses ranks, finishing sixth individually at the 2018 European Championships with Beckhouse Cancara.

She is hoping Z Flammenco (Dinky), who has been trained up to grand prix by Lottie, will be an exciting junior prospect for her, and she plans to make the step up to campaign for the European junior team in 2020.

“My family and the Frys have always had a good relationship since my parents bought Andexer whom Lottie rode in ponies,” said Lily, whose mother Sarah runs Sheepgate Equestrian in Lincolnshire.

“Andexer taught me loads and made a massive contribution to my riding, and since then I have always admired Lottie — her success has been an inspiration.

Continues below…

It’s never too late! How 55-year-old builder discovered his passion for riding Neill Collom decided to take up the reins later in life and is now relishing his newfound passion for horses Michael Jung takes on elite event horse from fellow German rider Top eventer Julia Krajewski has lost the ride on one of her elite string, with Michael Jung taking over the Take advantage of our sale on Horse & Hound magazine subscriptions today

“Lottie’s father got in contact with us at the end of March this year after Dinky returned to England at the end of last year and we decided to lease him from his owners, Lottie and Rosemary Shewen.”

Lily and Dinky have got their partnership off to an excellent start, making their advanced medium debut last week at Sheepgate and scoring more than 73%.

“The whole team at Sheepgate are so privileged to have him on our yard and I have already learnt so much about riding horses at the more advanced level,” Lily told H&H.

“Our partnership is growing each time I ride him and I’m so excited about seeing what the future holds. With the training I have available through my mum and Gareth Hughes, I’m looking forward to contesting juniors on him.”

For all the latest news analysis, competition reports, interviews, features and much more, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, on sale every Thursday.