Calling all ‘reindeer’: equestrian charity needs your help – and your pets’





The Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) is seeking your “reindeer” to help support its vital work in 2024 and beyond.

The charity has launched its Christmas appeal and has called on the aid of its supporters – and their pets.

It is asking people to share a picture on social media of their horse, the horse they ride, or their pet with the hashtag #RecruitAReindeer. Participants are asked to tag @RDANational and explain why they support the charity. Antlers are optional.

“For our Christmas appeal, we are raising money to support our work up and down the country,” said an RDA spokesman.

“At RDA our horses and volunteers benefit the lives of 20,000 children and adults with disabilities, long-term health conditions, and mental health issues.

“Through fun activities including riding, carriage driving and unmounted sessions, we provide therapy, skills development and opportunities for achievement – all supported by 13,000 amazing volunteers and qualified coaches at over 400 RDA centres across the UK. We’ve been enriching lives through horses for nearly 55 years and our services have never been more in demand.

“At RDA we believe it’s what you can do that counts, and with more support, we can do even more.”

The RDA is also encouraging people to donate and to point to its campaign donation page.

For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3STYfqh

