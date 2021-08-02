Riders urged to support Tokyo #equestrian sports online as Olympic bosses monitor popularity





Riders are urged to support equestrian sport at the Tokyo Olympics via social media, as policymakers monitor sports’ engagement and popularity on these platforms.

As has been the case for previous Games, the International Olympic Committee assesses all sports during the Olympics, so the more coverage and activity can be generated online, the better.

Equestrians are encouraged to create, follow, react to and share posts and stories relating to horse sport at the Games.

Some of the hashtags being followed and monitored are #Tokyo2020 #TeamGB #Equestrian #EquestrianShowjumping #EquestrianJumping #BritishShowjumping and #EquestrianEventing, as well as #EquestrianDressage.

“The more of a buzz we can generate, whether it be from tagging friends who may like the post you’ve seen, to purely liking a post or sharing it to your page, will add great value,” a spokesman for British Showjumping said, ahead of the showjumping kicking off in Tokyo tomorrow (3 August).

“In doing so it will show the world the depth of interest there is in not only showjumping, but equestrianism as a whole.”

Other campaign hashtags that are being monitored include the FEI’s #WeDontPlayWeRide which, the FEI said, “celebrates the unique connection between horse and athlete, and puts the spotlight on a sport where all genders compete against each other, and age is no barrier”.

The team GB hashtag is #ThisIsWhatMakesUs.

“Any support you could show, no matter how small, is incredibly important if we are to ensure our sport is reflected in the way that it should be,” the BS spokesman said. “So let’s get posting! #Tokyo2020 #TeamGB #Equestrian #EquestrianShowjumping #EquestrianJumping #BritishShowjumping #WeDontPlayWeRide #ThisIsWhatMakesUs.”

Companies and brands are urged to ensure they comply with Olympic restrictions, which are explained online.

