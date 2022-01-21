Riders unite to combat thefts, farewell Bobs Worth, and other things the horse world is talking about





1. Riders urged to unite against tack thieves

Following the recent tack thefts from lorries at Arena UK, and similar crimes at Keysoe and Hickstead last year, riders are calling on the horse world to “stick together” to beat the thieves responsible. Ibi Whatley, who had tack stolen while at Arena UK, has created a Facebook group where riders can list stolen items and said people have a “moral obligation” to ask for serial numbers when buying second-hand saddles.

2. Farewell to Bobs Worth

Tributes have been paid to the Cheltenham Gold Cup and Hennessy winner Bobs Worth, who has died aged 17 following a freak field accident. Trained by Nicky Henderson, and partnered by jockey Barry Gerarghty for the majority of his runs, the gelding enjoyed a stellar career before retiring from racing in 2016. “It is with great sadness that we have to announce that Bobs Worth has suffered a freak accident in the field and has passed away,” said Hillwood Stud, where the horse enjoyed his retirement with the Vigors family.

3. The rise of big money unaffiliated shows

Unaffiliated shows have become a hot topic with more venues providing their own offerings for riders, including attractive prize money. Horse & Hound showjumping columnist Adam Cromarty has shared his views in his exclusive column and discusses some of the “wide implications” around calendar planning for show organisers and the importance of having rules in place.

“Affiliated multi-day shows are approved by the British Showjumping national sport committee to help prevent clashes. This process happens twice a year and it allows for a degree of planning. By adding unaffiliated weekends that will attract the same riders, with no consultation or regard for other show organisers, the sport will be diluted even further and venues will suffer,” says Adam.

