Rider’s organ donation saves sick baby girl’s life, plus other news the horse world is talking about

Organ donation saves baby’s life
Hats off to 27-year-old showjumper, Letty Fenlon, who works for Charlie Johnston Racing as a rider and HGV driver and also drives gritting lorries during the winter, as her selfless act has saved the life of a baby girl she had never met. Letty underwent major surgery to donate part of her liver to save the life of Helin Dinler, who was diagnosed with rare liver disease biliary atresia shortly after she was born. Doctors said Helin would die without a transplant. But thanks to Letty, she is now enjoying every moment of the life her family feared she would not have.
A brilliant British performance
Caroline Harris, 35, headed a British clean sweep of the Pau five-star podium to take the title ahead of Olympians Ros Canter and Tom McEwen. Although she may not yet be a household name outside eventing circles, Caroline has started more than 200 international classes, achieving solid results with many horses across the levels to four-star. Pau was only her second five-star competition after Luhmühlen this season. The modest rider told H&H Pau reporter Lucy Elder: “I’ve dreamed about it, but I never thought this would ever happen. You’re up against the amazing Tom and Ros… I’m not even anywhere near them, and to come home having beaten them is quite unbelievable.”
Farewell to endurance star, aged 29
The endurance community has come together to salute J St Jake, who has died at the age of 29. In 18 consecutive seasons, Jake and Helen McFarland represented Ireland over some of the toughest rides there and in Britain. Among their most notable achievements were winning the Scottish and northern championships and a premier award at the Golden Horseshoe Ride. They completed 19 160km/100-mile rides, Jake’s last at the age of 24. Helen told H&H news editor Eleanor Jones: “I think, and hope, he had a fantastic life. He enriched everything in the 23 years we shared.”
